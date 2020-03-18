Northtowne Dental Now Offering Full Range of Smile Makeover Services at its Albuquerque Dental Office

One of Albuquerque’s best dentists is now offering a new service.

ALBUQUERQUE, NM, US, March 18, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives with Albuquerque, NM based Northtowne Dental have announced that the dental office of Dr. Michael Armijo is now offering a full range of smile makeover services.

“We are pleased to offer smile makeover services to our patients,” said Dr. Armijo, founder of Northtowne Dental. “A smile makeover takes your smile and takes it from great to greatest ever.”

If you need a smile makeover, Northtowne Dental has a full range of services.

“Just as a usual makeover will take your best features and make them stand out even more, a smile makeover improves the areas that are already attractive and fixes areas where teeth are unevenly spaced, damaged, or even missing. It makes over the smile, ensuring it is both healthy and gorgeous,” explained Dr. Armijo.

Dr. Armijo and his team of skilled dental professionals use Teeth Whitening, CEREC dental crowns, dental implants, porcelain veneers, inlays or onlays, and other cosmetic dentistry technologies to provide you with a smile makeover.

“We begin with a thorough dental exam and any general care needed to get your teeth or gums in top condition,” said Dr. Armijo and went on to add, “For a lot of patients that may be most of the smile makeover itself. Preventative dentistry can include simple cleaning and doing a filling or root canal, or it can be a bit more involved. However, if your teeth are healthy and in relatively good alignment, you may only need some whitening to have a true smile makeover.”

Dr. Armijo stressed, “Your smile makeover could be more involved. For example, your bite and teeth are not well aligned, and you may be a good candidate for porcelain veneers. If you have lost one or more adult teeth, we will discuss your options for dental implants, custom dentures, and bridges or a combination of both.”

Dr. Armijo also provides cosmetic dentistry services.

“Our cosmetic dentistry procedures include CEREC crowns and onlays, porcelain veneers or crowns, composite fillings, and boost tooth whitening,” said Dr. Armijo, who is celebrating his 30th years of dentistry.

Dedicated to the latest technologies and innovations, Armijo noted that he and his staff are fully committed to providing each patient with attentive and compassionate care, and this goes beyond the use of innovative equipment and techniques.

“While enjoying the convenience of the cutting-edge technologies in use at Northtowne Dental, patients will be put at ease if they suffer any sort of anxiety or nervousness about dental care,” Armijo said. “The team provides all patients with the utmost comfort and guarantees that they will be treated with integrity. Doing these things have allowed me to serve patients for 30 years. I look forward to what’s to come.”

For more information, please visit https://www.northtownedental.com/about-us/ and https://www.northtownedental.com/blog/.

About Northtowne Dental

At Northtowne Dental in Albuquerque, NM, Dr. Michael Armijo and his team of dedicated staff are committed to serving their patients with tremendous compassion and efficiency. To achieve these goals, the group has a clearly defined philosophy along with several key statements of commitment that show they see patients as individuals who deserve focused and attentive care. This holds true whether patients are simply calling in with a question or having treatment.

