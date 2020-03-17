PharmVantage Launch Helps Independent Pharmacies Cut to the Chase and Stay in Business by Removing PBMs

TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- With a leg up for the little guy, PharmVantage launches a direct to employer program that allows pharmacies to bolster their bottom lines. The new company works in tandem with independent pharmacies to remove Pharmacy Benefit Manager (PBM) systems. Employing a way around the red tape, PharmVantage directly contracts with employer groups such as health systems and hospitals. On point to keep small pharmacies in business, the turnkey solution acts as a backend solution that makes what has been widely noted as “PBM Spread” as ineffectual as it is unnecessary.The newly launched PharmVantage includes a completely turnkey program to show pharmacies how to go about removing the PBMs to quickly increase their bottom line. At the heart of this program is an infrastructure that demonstrates to pharmacies how leveraging their community affiliations can create robust relationships and a strong pillar for direct to employer contact. Successfully achieving the goal to cut out the PBM for each independent pharmacy helps them not only considerably increase margins but better serve their customers long-term.For more information, visit http://www.thepharmvantage.com About PharmVantage:PharmVantage is based in Tampa, Florida, and was founded in 2019 to provide a backend solution that removes third-party Pharmacy Benefit Managers.Contact:Lindsay WallVP of Operations, PharmVantagelindsay@thepharmvantage.com888-638-1180Website:Social Media:



