PharmVantage Launch Helps Independent Pharmacies Cut to the Chase and Stay in Business by Removing PBMs
The newly launched PharmVantage includes a completely turnkey program to show pharmacies how to go about removing the PBMs to quickly increase their bottom line. At the heart of this program is an infrastructure that demonstrates to pharmacies how leveraging their community affiliations can create robust relationships and a strong pillar for direct to employer contact. Successfully achieving the goal to cut out the PBM for each independent pharmacy helps them not only considerably increase margins but better serve their customers long-term.
For more information, visit http://www.thepharmvantage.com.
About PharmVantage:
PharmVantage is based in Tampa, Florida, and was founded in 2019 to provide a backend solution that removes third-party Pharmacy Benefit Managers.
Contact:
Lindsay Wall
VP of Operations, PharmVantage
lindsay@thepharmvantage.com
888-638-1180
Website:
http://www.thepharmvantage.com
Social Media:
https://www.linkedin.com/company/pharmvantage/
