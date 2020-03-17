Hampton Bates Launches Virtual Event Platform Answering the Call for Social Distancing

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Given the need to contain the Covid-19 virus from spreading from person to person, many governments around the world are now banning large gatherings of people. Authorities are suggesting people avoid getting physically close to one another. "Social distancing' is key to slowing the spread," said Dr. Sohail Gandhi, President of OMA-Canada. Keeping people from congregating is the responsible thing to do." Hampton Bates Public Relations (HB) is a PR, marketing, and communications company, supported by its subsidiary Web-Impac , a technology division of HB, has seen an upsurge in people interested and asking about HB's "Virtual Events Platform" and IT products.A "Virtual Event" is a computer substitute for an in-person event where people come together for a particular purpose. Including business conventions, seminars, fundraisers, product presentations, tradeshows, other meetings.Over 30 companies are providing several competitive platforms and software packages offering Virtual Event services. HB approaches the problem differently. HB CEO Sylvia Hampton explains, "most IT companies are geared to sell you a technology platform, without the expertise and professionalism (the hard work) that goes into and executing a Virtual Event."Sylvia Hampton, an authority in the "human element" requisite, often left out of software, has been a catalyst in the development of the Web-Impac software platform. The human element allows Virtual Event attendees to meet at the Event, exchange ideas, and network with one another. "If anything, the Virtual Event allows even more individual interactions than possible at a non-virtual Event," says CEO Hampton.Keeping an audience's attention is the primary objective involving Event Planning. The folks at Hampton-Bates believe, the combination of HB's software, its creative professionals', and award-winning film/production crew, forms an extraordinary blend of capability. CEO Hampton said, "HB Virtual Events are anything but boring."Live events will always be popular. There's nothing that can truly replace person-to-person human interaction. However, perhaps it's time for organizations to seriously explore Virtual Events as a cost-effective, viable option. Many in the industry believe once the moratorium on gatherings is ultimately lifted, in its wake, Virtual Events will be revived as a serious economic alternative!HB also offers other options: Virtual Weddings, Graduations, even funerals.Photo Credit: William MorelandAbout Hampton Bates Public RelationsHampton Bates Public Relations (HB) is a public relations and marketing firm with offices in Portsmouth New Hampshire and Boston. Established in 2004, the company specializes in technology, nonprofit, and professional branding services. HB employs a results-driven approach to communications, crafting one-of-a-kind campaigns to help clients achieve their business success. As year-round strategic counsel or a single project resource, HB leverages its creative talent, exceptional experience, and avantgarde insights to meet the precise results that clients seek. For more information, web: www.hamptonbates or 603.570.4816.



