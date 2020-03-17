Love Conquers COVID-19

Cliff McKay visiting his wife Carolyn at The Encore at Boca Raton Rehabilitation and Nursing Center amid restricted visitation due to COVID-19

BOCA RATON, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- High school sweethearts, Cliff and Carolyn McKay, are a true love story of support, togetherness, and happiness, weathering any storm so long as they have one another by their side- even COVID-19.Carolyn McKay is a short term rehabilitation patient at The Encore at Boca Raton Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, and as The Encore’s primary goal is to ensure the safety of all patients and staff, and as per the Department of Health, all visitation had been suspended until further notice due to COVID-19.Though visitation is restricted within the building itself, Cliff remains the ray of sunshine in Carolyn’s day through daily window visits via cellphone.As spending time with the love of her life of over fifty years is Carolyn’s greatest highlight of her day, and as part of the community’s mission of providing unprecedented levels of genuine care and customer service, The Encore at Boca Raton is taking necessary steps of alternative means of visitation for patients to reach out to their loved ones.Married with three children, Cliff and Carolyn attribute the health and longevity of their love story to teamwork and always being there for one another; in the past, as Carolyn visited Cliff while he was in the Air Force stationed in Bermuda.Presently, as Carolyn has MS, she picks their family recipes and Cliff has been named the family chef. Their love story is so special and celebrated at The Encore at Boca Raton!The Encore is following the recommendations of the CDC, along with staying up-to-date with the CDC recommendations as they are updated. In addition, The Encore is in close contact with the local and state health department and are following their guidance.Specializing in subacute rehabilitation and long term care, The Encore boasts the area’s leading training center for short term rehabilitation. Like other communities in the CareRite Centers network, the uncommon denominator at The Encore at Boca Raton Rehabilitation and Nursing Center is that every touchpoint of every experience will not only meet, but will exceed your expectations.



