ByteScout Announces Release of Its Data Extraction Tools for On-Cloud Deployments

Data Extraction and Validation tools

Popular ByteScout tool kit widely used by thousands of developers to automate data extraction and validation is now available for on cloud deployments.

We are excited to expand our portfolio to meet growing customer demand for a greater product flexibility and pricing options, using ByteScout products helps to reduce processing time by a factor of 5” — Jake Diner, Head of Business Development at ByteScout

WILMINGTON, DE, USA, March 18, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Digital transformation solutions company ByteScout today announced the immediate availability of its popular data extraction and validation tool kit for on-cloud deployments. This offering expands current ByteScout portfolio of on-premise SDK for developers allowing faster setup for automating data entry and unstructured data extraction.SECURE WEB BASED TOOLKIT PROVIDES FAST AND ACCURATE DOCUMENT PARSINGByteScout cloud solution provides improved support for processing encrypted PDFs, accurate data extraction and data preparation post-processing, AI powered document parsing, improved OCR speed and extended features for Web API . Current ByteScout SDK is used by thousands of developers to automate data entry of complex unstructured documents in the insurance, risk management, finance, banking and healthcare industries.ByteScout cloud offering is branded under PDF.co. It offers developers the ability to instantly try and test API right from their favorite IDE or Postman tool. Web-based API supports data extraction and document processing profiles allowing developers to adjust data extraction to their specific needs and specific data extraction options.ABOUT BYTESCOUTByteScout provides data extraction tools for Fortune 500 companies in Insurance, Risk Management and Banking industries since 2006. Offerings include on-premise Software Development Kits (SDK) and secure cloud based Web API. Enterprise customers are also provided with on-premise solutions ensuring secure and privacy friendly data processing.Press Contact:



