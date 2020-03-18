ByteScout Announces Release of Its Data Extraction Tools for On-Cloud Deployments
Popular ByteScout tool kit widely used by thousands of developers to automate data extraction and validation is now available for on cloud deployments.
SECURE WEB BASED TOOLKIT PROVIDES FAST AND ACCURATE DOCUMENT PARSING
ByteScout cloud solution provides improved support for processing encrypted PDFs, accurate data extraction and data preparation post-processing, AI powered document parsing, improved OCR speed and extended features for Web API. Current ByteScout SDK is used by thousands of developers to automate data entry of complex unstructured documents in the insurance, risk management, finance, banking and healthcare industries.
ByteScout cloud offering is branded under PDF.co. It offers developers the ability to instantly try and test API right from their favorite IDE or Postman tool. Web-based API supports data extraction and document processing profiles allowing developers to adjust data extraction to their specific needs and specific data extraction options.
ABOUT BYTESCOUT
ByteScout provides data extraction tools for Fortune 500 companies in Insurance, Risk Management and Banking industries since 2006. Offerings include on-premise Software Development Kits (SDK) and secure cloud based Web API. Enterprise customers are also provided with on-premise solutions ensuring secure and privacy friendly data processing.
Press Contact:
Media Relations
Byte Scout
+1 888-908-2357
email us here
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.