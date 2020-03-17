NEWS: Library of Congress Cancels Events Until May 11

The Library of Congress announced today that all public events at the Library are canceled until May 11 to reduce the risk of transmitting COVID-19 coronavirus. Whenever possible, the Library will reschedule the public programs that have been canceled. We will also provide regular public updates on the operating status of Library facilities.

Library of Congress buildings and facilities remain closed to the public until Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at 8 a.m. Because the health and safety of Library employees and visitors is our first priority, the Library is carefully and continuously monitoring information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, local area health departments, and our Federal partners so the Library can respond rapidly as conditions change regarding COVID-19 coronavirus. We will continue to evaluate our public access status in accordance with the latest information and guidance.

The public can still access many Library resources through LOC.gov, Ask a Librarian and Congress.gov. If you are a user of the U.S. Copyright Office’s services, submit your applications online, browse FAQs, and submit emails with questions through copyright.gov. You may also reach the Copyright Office by phone at (202) 707-3000.

More information about the Library of Congress’ response to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic can be found at: loc.gov/coronavirus/

