Eligibility to Use the Fund's Facilities for Concessional Financing, 2020

Author/Editor: International Monetary Fund Publication Date: March 16, 2020 Electronic Access: Free Download. Use the free Adobe Acrobat Reader to view this PDF file Summary: This paper concludes that the existing framework remains broadly appropriate, but proposes methodological refinements to improve the assessment of market access, clarifies how serious short-term vulnerabilities are assessed, and proposes a modest extension of the transition period before graduation decisions become effective.



