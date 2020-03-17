Smartbox Portable Storage and Moving Campus Closure Discount
Smartbox is ready to help. Students displaced by campus housing closures get the first 30 days of storage with us for *FREE (up to $99 value for rental fees).RICHMOND, VA, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vice President and Operations Manager, James Rhodes has announced that Smartbox Portable Storage and Moving will offer special pricing for college students having to leave campus due to closures.
“Colleges and universities across the country are ending terms early to lessen the impact on their students and communities. Students displaced by campus housing closures get the first 30 days of storage for *FREE (up to $99 value for rental fees).
Call 877-627-8269 and mention the Promo code *Campus2020 to get your first month of storage *free of charge. This is a limited time offer. Please be prepared to show proof that you or your student (parents) is currently enrolled in classes and being displaced from his/her dormitory.
You can also go to our website for a free quote and order online.
Website: https://www.smartboxmovingandstorage.com
Email: info@smartboxusa.com
Phone: 877-627-8269
*Limited time offer; subject to availability. Cannot be combined with any other discounts.
John Parrish
Smartbox Portable Storage and Moving
+1 877-627-8269
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.