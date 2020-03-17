Smartbox Portable Storage and Moving Campus Closure Discount

Smartbox is ready to help. Students displaced by campus housing closures get the first 30 days of storage with us for *FREE (up to $99 value for rental fees).

RICHMOND, VA, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vice President and Operations Manager, James Rhodes has announced that Smartbox Portable Storage and Moving will offer special pricing for college students having to leave campus due to closures.“Colleges and universities across the country are ending terms early to lessen the impact on their students and communities. Students displaced by campus housing closures get the first 30 days of storage for *FREE (up to $99 value for rental fees).Call 877-627-8269 and mention the Promo code * Campus2020 to get your first month of storage *free of charge. This is a limited time offer. Please be prepared to show proof that you or your student (parents) is currently enrolled in classes and being displaced from his/her dormitory.You can also go to our website for a free quote and order online Website: https://www.smartboxmovingandstorage.com Email: info@smartboxusa.comPhone: 877-627-8269*Limited time offer; subject to availability. Cannot be combined with any other discounts.



