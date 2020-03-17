ultraHealth Agency Combats Coronavirus

Medical Staffing Beyond Expectations

ultraHealth Agency Develops New Program for Hospitals to Staff Medical Professionals

Above all we are here to help and although we do have a business to operate, we feel as if we can be of service to the community.” — Dane Flanigan ultraHealth Agency CEO

PASADENA , CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- ultraHealth Agency has announced a set fee for the hiring of medical staff during this time of worldwide crisis. The Pasadena, California based company that focuses on elite staffing of medical professionals says that they realize the importance of staffing for hospitals and care facilities.The Coronavirus disease has been a global pandemic and medical professionals face a global catastrophe and the need for more competent health care workers has increased. The disease attacks the respiratory system causing a build up of fluid in the lungs. Most cities across the United States are now intuiting quarantine procedures to stop the spread of the Covid19."Above all we are here to help and although we do have a business to operate, we feel as if we can be of service to the community. It is our social responsibility to do God's work and help the best way we can. We realize the gravity of the situation and we need to do our best. We pray for the people that have been affected and we send our deepest condolences to those who have lost loved ones. " Dane Flanigan ultraHealth Agency CEO.ultraHealth Agency, is an elite medical staffing company that focuses on a white glove approach of employment recruiting, offering services that go above and beyond traditional placement, staffing medical professionals with hospitals and specialty care facilities.ultraHealth Agency sources local California based medical professionals that are credentialed, compassionate, and professional. The company has gained a high reputation in the San Gabriel Valley area for having some of the best staff in the country. The company has over 10 years of staffing experience with their Director of Talent Acquisition, Julia Samaniego leading the helm in recruiting and human resources.For more information please contact ultraHealth Agency or visit their website.



