TryHomeschooling.com Helps Families Create an Emergency Homeschooling Plan

GRAY, TN, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Some 300 million students are now forced to do their schoolwork at home, whether parents are prepared or not. South Korea, Italy, Iran, Japan, France, Pakistan, and India have shuttered their schools, and now that the COVID-19 virus has crossed the Atlantic, over 30 states are also requiring that K–12 schools close their doors. Several districts are even considering closing for the rest of the school year. While parents are scrambling to find childcare, emergency homeschooling solutions, and assistance in this time of crisis, online companies known for serving the homeschooling community are beginning to rise to the occasion.

“Although the sudden changes taking place might be difficult for many children, if parents stay calm and come up with a plan, this pandemic might end up bringing families closer together in the end,” states Gena Suarez, publisher of The Old Schoolhouse® Magazine. “Our team of experienced home educators are ready and willing to provide resources, counsel, and assistance to any parent looking for structure in the upcoming days of uncertainty.”

Forbes has labeled it The World’s Homeschooling Moment, even though parents might not feel qualified or ready to homeschool their children. Families who have never otherwise considered homeschooling need not fear the term. If they have ever helped their children with their homework, then they have homeschooled. If their child has ever been out of school for several days at a time due to an illness or blizzard, then they have homeschooled. For years, teachers have been assigning homework and creating packets for students who need to be home for an extended time. Now, it is simply on a larger scale. TryHomeschooling.com provides free resources for families now thrust into the homeschool world. To help assist parents while their children are home for an extended time, SchoolhouseTeachers.com, an online homeschool curriculum platform, is welcoming anyone displaced by the COVID-19 related school closings to try their online courses. The following courses are a sample of the 400+ available on the educational platform for PreK-12.

Science

Simple science experiments, with videos, are available for elementary-aged children. Junior high and high school level video-based and text-based courses are offered including Biology, Advanced Chemistry, and Physical Science.

Unit Studies

Unit studies that can be completed over the course of a week or two can be found on our platform as well. Search around and find one that interests your child. These studies are fun, educational, and extremely hands-on.

Cooking

Have you been wanting to teach your child basic cooking skills? We have a variety of cooking classes that will keep your kids busy for hours!

Physical Education

It is suggested that children ages six to seventeen have at least sixty minutes per day of moderate to strenuous physical activity to stay healthy. Activities and exercises are provided for children in grades K–12. Encourage your children to get their heart rates up by keeping them busy, active, and fit.

Reading

In addition to the resource Teaching Your Child to Read in 101 Simple Steps, we have a book list available so you can stay up-to-date with grade-level and age-appropriate books for your child. We also have several poetry courses, a children’s literature course, and a course that explores Shakespeare, Dickens, and the Bible.

Art

From art history to hands-on messy fun, your children will have a blast exploring the variety of art courses. Painting, drawing, and digital art are just the tip of the iceberg.

At SchoolhouseTeachers.com you will find plenty of educational activities to use with your children in an emergency homeschooling situation. One price covers the entire family. Join 9,000 member families and be assured that your children are receiving a quality education.

About The Old Schoolhouse®

The Old Schoolhouse® (www.theoldschoolhouse.com) is a privately held corporation that publishes the industry-leading homeschool education print magazine, The Old Schoolhouse® Magazine, as well as hundreds of books and planning support tools for homeschooling families. SchoolhouseTeachers.com, a division of The Old Schoolhouse® Magazine, supports over 9,000 member families with more than 400 courses for preschool through high school, as well as educational videos, World Book Online, transcripts, report cards, planning tools, and recordkeeping. Established in 2001, The Old Schoolhouse® Magazine is focused on providing high-quality, encouraging, affordable solutions for homeschooling families.



