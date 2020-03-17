A Renowned technopreneur, Jeremy Lee Chen Seong acquired ReelMedia - A Corporate Video Production Company

“I believe acquiring ReelMedia will generate great synergy as their digital marketing expertise can also grow my FinTech business” quoted Jeremy Lee Chen Seong.

MOUNTBATTEN CENTRE, SINGAPORE, March 17, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / --The 10-year-old video production & video-marketing conglomerate in Singapore, ReelMedia Pte Ltd has announced its acquisition by a renowned Singapore-based technopreneur Jeremy Lee Chen Seong.Lee Chen Seong Jeremy, a successful technopreneur with more than 25 years of experience in the field of healthcare, technology, and finance, invented the revolutionary WaveClip, the world’s first clip-on Bluetooth adapter for palm V handhelds. He has also worked as a consultant and business advisory body in Fortune 500 companies for many years. With his experience and expertise, he has built many practical strategies for the better growth of the companies.With his specialization and integrated solution, Jeremy Lee Chen Seong aimed to help ReelMedia in achieving their business goals to double their profits in 2020. From being a technopreneur to being a strategic company advisor, Jeremy Lee Chen Seonghas proved to be a great advisor for ReelMedia.Commenting on the acquisition, Edmund Ng, the director of ReelMedia said, “When it comes to selling your products, or service online…. nothing converts better than video. A technopreneur advising and consulting our fast-growing company is the best solution for ReelMedia.” Talking about Edmund, he also conducts workshops and teaches business owners and entrepreneurs how to leverage SEO, video production and YouTube marketing to grow their revenues.After the acquisition, Jeremy Lee quoted “I believe acquiring ReelMedia will generate fantastic synergy as their digital marketing expertise can also grow my FinTech business”About ReelMedia:ReelMedia was founded by Edmund Ng in December 2013 with a motto of helping companies to increase profits by leveraging of digital marketing. It makes category leaders through SEO, Video Production, Video Marketing , and E-commerce.The company specializes in inbound marketing with a combination of SEO to get high rankings in Google. When it comes to inbound marketing, it helps your business in attracting your present customers as well as the prospects through quality content. ReelMedia aims in helping thousands of corporate clients to excel in their domains using digital marketing skillsets and toolsets. Its main role is to turn digital marketing jargon into clear and actionable steps to profits.Contact details of ReelMedia:ReelMedia Pte Ltd231 Mountbatten Road, Block D#01-07 Mountbatten Centre,Singapore 397999



