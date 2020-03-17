Plant-Based Meat Market Is Expected To Reach USD 30.92 Billion By The Year 2026 | Reports and Data

Plant-based Meat Market Reports and Data

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Plant-based Meat study provides a comprehensive analysis for regional segments that extends to North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, providing a global outlook. It includes clear market definitions, classifications, manufacturing processes, cost structures, development policies, and plans. The Plant-based Meat study provides a comprehensive analysis for regional segments that extends to North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, providing a global outlook. It includes clear market definitions, classifications, manufacturing processes, cost structures, development policies, and plans. The facts and data are well presented in the report using various diagrams, graphs, pie charts, and other pictorial representations with respect to its Current Trends, Dynamics, Business Scope, and Key Statistics.Plant-based Meat Market Size – USD 10.10 Billion in 2018, Plant-based Meat Market Growth - CAGR of 14.8%, Plant-based Meat Market Trends – Product launches and research for advanced products. According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global plant-based Meat market was valued at USD 10.10 Billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 30.92 Billion by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 14.8%. Plant-based meat products are products that are made to mimic the properties of animal meat but are comparatively healthier and environmentally friendly. These are produced to resemble the look, smell, and taste of animal meat.However, producing them is difficult owing to the molecular complexity of animal meat. These products play a crucial role in curbing the problem of obesity prevalence in urban regions. Due to increased disposable income, raised standard of living and inclination towards fast-foods, the health of the overall population is deteriorating. Animal meat consists of fats, carbohydrates, proteins, cholesterol, and assorted proteins. Excess consumption of animal meat makes it difficult to maintain a healthy weight which can result in overweight or obesity.According to the National Institute of Health, an estimated 300,000 deaths occur every year due to overweight and obesity. Obesity can lead to various health issues like increased risk of heart disease and diabetes; increase the death risk, increased risk of cancer and foodborne illness. Additionally, excess consumption of meat causes an imbalance in the ecosystem as a higher number of animals are killed for human consumption. According to a report, 56 billion land animals are killed every year for meeting the demand for meat while above 9 billion animals being slaughter every year in the United States alone.The United States Department of Agriculture revealed around 9.59 billion land animals were slaughter for human consumption in the year 2018. Moreover, a detailed study by Counting Animals stated that 3.8 billion finned fish and 43.1 billion shellfish were slaughtered to support the United States food supply in 2013.In market segmentation by manufacturers, the report covers the following companies-Key participants include Impossible Foods (US), Garden Protein International (US), Beyond Meat (US)Bristol-Myers Squibb, Morningstar Farms (US), Amy's Kitchen (US), Quorn Foods (UK), Maple Leaf Foods (Canada), Tofurky (US), The Vegetarian Butcher (The Netherlands), Sunfed (New Zealand), VBites (UK), Gold&Green Foods (US).Source Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)• Soy• Wheat• Peas• Gluten-based• OthersProduct Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)• Tofu• Tempeh• Seitan• Mushrooms• OthersStorage technique Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)• Frozen• Refrigerated• Shelf-Stable• OthersEnd Use (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)• Food Industry• Households• HoReCa• Others 