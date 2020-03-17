Food Waste Management Market To Reach 52195.6 Million by 2026 | Reports and Data

Food Waste Management Market Reports and Data

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Food Waste Management study provides a comprehensive analysis for regional segments that extends to North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, providing a global outlook. It includes clear market definitions, classifications, manufacturing processes, cost structures, development policies, and plans. The facts and data are well presented in the report using various diagrams, graphs, pie charts, and other pictorial representations with respect to its Current Trends, Dynamics, Business Scope, and Key Statistics.Food Waste Management Market Size – USD 34145.7 Million in 2018, Food Waste Management Market Growth - CAGR of 5.4 %, Food Waste Management Market Trends– Rising renewable energy demand, and need for reducing green-house gas emissionAccording to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Food Waste Management market was valued at USD 34145.7 Million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 52195.6 Million by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 5.4%. Accumulation of food wastage is becoming a critical problem worldwide. Increasing wastes is posing various threats like environmental pollution, scarcity of dumping land, and health risks to individuals. Moreover, such wastes are increasingly contributing to carbon footprint and greenhouse emissions. According to the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations, around 1.3 billion tons of food, which account for one-third of the world’s food, is either lost or wasted.Impacts of such wastes include GHG emission and climate change, water footprint, nutrient loss, sanitation, ecological impacts, and economic impacts. Greenhouse gases like CO2, methane and nitrous oxide are emitted at various stages of its life cycle including processing, refrigerating, transporting, and disposing of wastes in landfills or dumpsites.In market segmentation by manufacturers, the report covers the following companies-Food Waste Management is fragmented with major players like Veolia Environment, Suez, Waste Management Inc., Stericycle Inc., Waste Connection Inc., Clean Harbors Inc., Advanced Disposable Services, Remondis SE & Co Kg, Biffa Group Limited and Republic Services Inc. among others, collectively constituting a competitive market. Suez S.A. is a crucial player in the Food Waste Management market. With a global presence in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Africa & Middle East, the company offers a wide range of services in wastes management engineering, collection & logistic, sorting & processing, and recycling, recovery & trading among others. Type of Waste Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)• Fruits & vegetables• Dairy products• Cereals• Meat• Fish & seafood• Oilseeds & pulses• Processed foods• Coffee grounds & teaProcess Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)• Aerobic digestion• Anaerobic digestion• Incineration/ combustion• OthersApplication Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)• Animal feed• Fertilizers• Biofuel• Power generationSource Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)• Primary food producers• Food manufacturers• Food distributors & suppliers• Food service providers• Municipalities & households Additionally, macroeconomic factors and regulatory policies are ascertained in Food Waste Management industry evolution and predictive analysis.Manufacturing Analysis: The report currently analyzes various product types and applications. Five forces analysis: In order to better understand the market condition, Porter's five forces analysis is conducted that sheds light on the purchasing power of buyers and suppliers, threat of new entrants, threat of substitutes, and increasing competition.Competitive landscape: Leading players have been studied depending on their company profile, product portfolio, capacity, product/service price, sales, and cost/profit.Demand & Supply and Effectiveness: Food Waste Management report additionally provides Distribution, Production, Consumption & EXIM (Export & Import) details. The Latest Trends, Product Portfolio, Demographics, Geographical segmentation, and Regulatory Framework of the Food Waste Management Market have also been included in the study. 