Global Hair Styling Equipment Market Outlook 2024 – by Goldstein Research

Global hair styling equipment market is anticipated to reach USD 19.6 billion by 2024 , growing at a CAGR of 5.6% over the forecast period 2016-2024.

“Global hair styling equipment market will unfold in the near future. According to the report, global hair styling equipment market is anticipated to reach USD 19.6 billion by 2024 , growing at a CAGR of 5.6% over the forecast period 2016-2024.

“The beauty services consumption in developing countries have been increasing exponentially since last couple of years. Consumers are becoming more aspiration driven which has led to evolution of concept of grooming and beauty for both male and female segment in order to enhance their appearances. Consumers are ready to pay a premium to pamper themselves with these services.” , states Goldstein Research analyst.

Key Findings in the Research Report

• Styling product sales increased by mid-single digits, as clients continued home hair styling with newer, more efficient styling tools.

• The use of the technology, and the hair dryer particularly might give the organizations the great opportunity in creating the competitive advantage in the services and products they provide to the consumers in the targeted market.

• The organizations are able to find the differences and the differentiation in the services they provide or in the production systems of these services and delivering them from what the competitors provide in the targeted mark.



Market dynamic / Challenges & Restraints to Growth Market

Variety of product portfolio and availability of colors drives the global salon industry market in addition with hair color market. The e-Commerce market in Global is booming with the unprecedented growth it witnessed in the last couple of years driven by the speedy technology adoption. The competition in this industry is anticipated to be further intensified with the penetration of plethora of e-Commerce players

“Global Hair Styling Equipment Market Outlook 2024” by Goldstein Research contains the detailed overview of the global hair styling equipment market. The report highlights the competitive outlook of major players that includes business strategies, product portfolio, revenue distribution, financial analysis, services innovations, and investments. The in-depth analysis of this report report will help the clients to assess their business strategies as per the competitive environment in the market space.

Key players of the Global Hair Styling Equipment Market are:

Conair Corp.

Philips N.V.

Helen of Troy

Koninklijke Philips

Panasonic

TESCOM

Andis

Beauty Elite Group

Bio Ionic

Devacurl

Drybar

TESCOM

Dyson

Elchim

Farouk Systems

P&G

Unilever

Further, Global Hair Styling Equipment Market Report encompasses market trends, drivers, opportunities, challenges, risk analysis, market attractiveness, SWOT analysis, Porter’s five force model and BPS analysis. The market analysis report also portrays the hair styling equipment forecast market share, market size and annual growth rate, based on estimated market size, market growth rate and anticipated market trends.

