Cyber Infrastructure’s10-Week Azure App Development Implementation Now Availablein the Microsoft Azure Marketplace

Microsoft Azure customers worldwide gain access to Cyber Infrastructure’s implementation service to take advantage of agility of Azure to drive app development.

SAN JOSE, CA, USA, March 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cyber Infrastructure (CIS) today announced the availability of its 10-week Azure App Development implementation service in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, an online store providing applications and services for use on Azure.CIS customers can now take advantage of the productive and trusted Azure cloud platform, with streamlined deployment and management.

With more than 16 years of experience and a team of 1000+ IT professionals, CIS has become a big name in the field. CIS boasts a young culture, and one of the main credits of its success goes to its innovative business development strategies. CIS offers a wide range of digital services, including cloud computing services, web development, mobile app development, blockchain development, AI app solutions, IoT solutions, enterprise mobility, and Big Data services.

Amit Agrawal, Founder & COO at Cyber Infrastructure, said, “We are delighted to be able to offer our consulting services to Microsoft clients and partners. Our USP is Think Big. We make IT possible!”

Sajan Parihar, Senior Director, Microsoft Azure Platform at Microsoft Corp., said, “We’re pleased to welcome CIS’ Azure App Development implementationservice tothe Microsoft Azure Marketplace, which gives our partners great exposure to cloud customers around the globe. Azure Marketplace offers world-class quality experiences from global trusted partners with solutions tested to work seamlessly with Azure.”

The Azure Marketplace is an online market for buying and selling cloud solutions certified to run on Azure. The Azure Marketplace helps connect companies seeking innovative, cloud-based solutions with partners who have developed solutions that are ready to use.

Learn more about CIS’ implementation service at its page in Azure Marketplace.

About CIS

CIS, or Cyber Infrastructure, is a leading IT service provider that has been delivering end-to-end IT solutions to businesses and agencies across 100+nations. The company has been in business for more than 16 years and has offices in the U.S., U.K., India, South Africa, and Singapore. CIS aims to be a one-stop digital solutions provider across the globe. The company is backed by a team of 500+ IT professionals who have expertise in varied IT services,such as Big Data, enterprise mobility, AI, IoT, web and custom software development, mobile app development, CMS and SaaS development.

For more information, press only:

Company name: Cyber Infrastructure (p) Ltd

Address: 2880 Zanker Road, #203, San Jose, CA 95134, USA

Phone:+1-(408)-757-0839

Company email address: sales@cisin.com

Contact name: Amit Agrawal

Contact email address:amit@cisin.com



