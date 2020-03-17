2020 Global Engineering Services Market Outlook On Key Players - TCS, Infosys, WorleyParsons, Deaton And Aricent Group

TheBusinessResearchCompany.com offers Engineering Services Global Market Report 2020 from its research database.

The global engineering services market was valued at about $1024 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow to $1515.66 billion at a CAGR of 10.3% through 2022.” — Abdul Wasay

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global engineering services market is expected to grow to $1515.66 billion at a rate of about 10.3% through 2022. The engineering services market is expected to benefit from steady economic growth in developed and developing countries. However, lack of quality control and safety concerns of engineering firms may hinder the engineering services market growth.

The engineering services market consists of sale of engineering services. Engineering services’ companies apply physical laws and principles of engineering in the design, development, and utilization of machines, materials, instruments, structures, processes, and systems. Engineering services include technical application of engineering in product designing, innovations and others in industries such as building construction, mining, power and energy, transportation, manufacturing and others.

Request For A Sample For The Global Engineering Services Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=535&type=smp

The global engineering services market is further segmented based on type and geography.

By Type - The engineering services market is segmented into civil engineering services, environmental engineering services, construction engineering services, mechanical engineering services, and other engineering services.

By Geography - The global engineering services is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Trends In The Engineering Services Market

The increasing popularity and adoption of the Internet of Things (IoT) across the globe is the latest trend in the engineering services market. Engineering service providers are increasingly using industrial IoT to improve and optimize their production process with better energy usage, resource allocation, and assets management.

Potential Opportunities In The Engineering Services Industry

With increase in economic growth, rapid urbanization, and globalization, the scope and potential for the global engineering services market is expected to significantly rise in the forecast period.

Major players in the market are Tata Consulting Services (TCS), Infosys, Worley Parsons, Deaton Engineering, Inc., and Aricent Group.

Engineering Services Global Market Report 2020 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides engineering services market overviews, analyzes and forecasts engineering services market size and growth for the global engineering services market, engineering services market share, engineering services market players, engineering services market size, engineering services market segments and geographies, engineering services market trends, engineering services market drivers and engineering services market restraints, engineering services market’s leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares. The engineering services market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Place a Direct Purchase Order of Entire 150+ pages report (Individual License USD 4000) @ https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/purchaseoptions.aspx?id=535

Where To Learn More

Read Engineering Services Global Market Report 2020 from The Business Research Company for information on the following:

Markets Covered: global engineering services market

Data Segmentations: engineering services market size, global and by country; historic and forecast size, and growth rates for the world, 7 regions and 12 countries

Engineering Services Market Organizations Covered: Tata Consulting Services (TCS), Infosys, Worley Parsons, Deaton Engineering, Inc., and Aricent Group

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Time Series: Five years historic (2014-18) and forecast (2018-22).

Other Information And Analyses: PESTEL analysis, engineering services market customer information, engineering services market product/service analysis – product examples, engineering services market trends and opportunities, drivers and restraints, key mergers and acquisitions, key metrics covered: number of enterprises, number of employees, global engineering services market in 2020 - countries offering most new opportunities

Sourcing and Referencing: Data and analysis throughout the report are sourced using end notes.

Strategies For Participants In The Engineering Services Industry: The report explains a number of strategies for companies in the engineering services market, based on industry trends and company analysis.

Opportunities For Companies In The Engineering Services Sector: The report reveals where the global engineering services industry will put on most $ sales up to 2023.

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. Here is a list of reports from The Business Research Company similar to Engineering Services Global Market Report 2020:

Global Heavy And Civil Engineering Construction Market @ https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/heavy-and-civil-engineering-construction-market-global-briefing-2018

Engineering Design Software Global Market Report 2018

Global Architectural, Engineering Consultants And Related Services Market



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.