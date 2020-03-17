Kastl Law, P.C. Now Helping Truck Accident Victims

One of Dallas' best at helping those with personal injury has expanded its services.

DALLAS, TEXAS, US, March 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives with Dallas, TX-based Kastl Law, P.C., announced today that the law firm is now helping truck accident victims in their legal fight.

"We are glad to offer legal help to truck accident victims," said Krisi Kastl, founder and spokesperson for Kastl Law and added, “If you have been involved in an accident with an 18-wheeler truck, we are here to help.”

“18-wheeler trucks, also known as big rigs or tractor-trailers, are implicated in tens of thousands of accidents in the U.S. each year,” highlighted Kastl and went on to add, “Because of the significant weight of 18-wheel trucks, they do not stop as quickly as a car and accidents involving 18-wheel trucks often produce serious personal injury or wrongful death.”

There are several reasons why 18-wheeler truck accidents occur. Sometimes, 18-wheeler truck accidents occur due to driver inattention, such as when the truck driver is talking on a cell phone or texting while driving. Accidents involving tractor-trailers also happen due to speeding, failing to observe traffic signals, and general driver negligence. 18-wheeler accidents may be the result of poor maintenance. Sometimes, these accidents are caused by product defects.

“18-wheeler trucks are subject to a detailed set of federal regulations, state licensing, registration and inspection requirements,” said Kastl.

Kastl added, “Operators of 18-wheeler trucks must comply with the Department of Transportation (DOT) regulations, which govern the maximum number of hours a truck driver may operate an 18-wheeler truck. Additionally, there are stringent requirements for pre-trip and post-trip inspections of the truck and its systems. Depending on the truck’s cargo, the truck may also be subject to regulations governing the safe transportation of hazardous materials.”

Kastl Law offers free evaluations of personal injury cases and has more than 20 years of experience in helping people in the Dallas area with their personal injury cases. The law firm is dedicated to helping people who have suffered personal injuries to get the compensation that they deserve – not just to see justice served, but also to help people get the finances they need to look to the future with hope.

Kastl Law has a long history of personal injury cases from almost every sector, including 18 wheeler truck accidents, general accidents, car accidents, brain injury, industrial accidents, catastrophic injury, slip and fall liability, and more.

“If you have been injured as a result of an accident, traffic accident, slip and fall, or another circumstance outside of your control, then you may be entitled to compensation and help for your issue,” Kastl said. “Kastl Law has experience fighting in a wide range of personal injury cases, from 18-wheeler collisions to negligence and industrial accidents. No matter your case, we can offer you legal counsel and help you seek justice.”

For more information, please visit https://kastllaw.com/accidents/.

About Kastl Law

The team at Kastl Law has been working with the great people of Dallas and the surrounding area for over 20 years combined, specializing in workplace injuries and accidents in transportation. Whether you have been injured by an 18-wheeler or as a result of unsafe working conditions, the team here at Kastl Law is here to help. As one of the best personal injury lawyers in Dallas, we have the experience, knowledge and determination to ensure that you get the compensation you deserve, and to help you strike out into the future with confidence.

