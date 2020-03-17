Treating Common Fish Illness

Symptoms and Causes of Fish Illnesses Treating Common Fish Illnesses Aquascape Supplies Logo

YANDINA, QLD, AUSTRALIA, March 17, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- If you plan on keeping fish, you should be prepared to care for them when they get sick. Just like other pets, it’s wise to be informed about the basics when it comes to fish health. The best line of defense is to know, in advance, how to properly treat them.Most fish issues can be avoided by following a few simple, preventative measures:Understand Your Water QualityThe majority of issues are caused by poor water quality. Make sure that the fish population is under control and don’t be afraid to do partial water changes often and consistently. Make sure when adding water, or when doing a partial water change, that you treat the water with Pond Detoxifier to eliminate chlorine/chloramines and chelate heavy metals. Aerating pond water is also something that can potentially increase water quality dramatically.Buy Your Fish From a Responsible RetailerNever buy sick fish and, if possible, quarantine fish for a few days before adding them to your pond. Always ask how long the retailer has had the fish. If they have just received them in, ask the retailer to hold the fish for a few days to make sure the fish recovers from stress related to transport and new water chemistry.Keep a Close Eye on Your FishIf any signs of disease are seen, start using Pond Salt immediately and start feeding with medicated fish food. If things look like they are getting worse, immediately treat the pond with the appropriate treatment. The longer you wait to treat the problem, the less chance you have of saving your fish.Test Your WaterTest it yourself or have your local retailer test it for any signs of a problem. It is also important to test the water coming directly from your tap as it is increasingly common to have issues including ammonia coming directly from your source water.Feed Your Fish a High-Quality FoodFeeding a high-quality food will not affect water quality and will ensure that your fish are getting all the vitamins and nutrients they need to maintain proper health. Be sure to feed often and consistently.Before treating any potential problem with your fish, it is important to make sure that you are using the correct treatment, dosage or treatment rate to prevent any re-occurrence.Remember, prevention is the best cure. The easiest way to avoid disease problems is to maintain optimum water conditions. Feeding a quality diet and adding beneficial bacteria on a regular basis will help maintain a balanced Ecosystem. Disease problems must be addressed in the early stages to be successful.Use the table below to assist you with treating common problems that may arise with fish in a water garden. Aquascape Supplies are Australia’s source for fish pond equipment. We offer professional advice from experienced pond designers and builders and can assist you with the right equipment and advice for your project.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.