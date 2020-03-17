Mark Corum opens on the 2020 California Construction Market

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, March 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When it comes to construction expertise, there’s none more knowledgeable than Mark Corum. With years of experience working as a project manager, Corum has launched a new business in the California construction market.

Corum’s business, Square One, specializes in deck and kitchen redesign. However, the company offers a much more comprehensive array of construction services. Mark Corum attributes much of his success to a series of mentors who taught him everything about the business of construction and project management. Now he moves forward into 2020 to capture a large slice of the California market share with Square One.

The California market – Breaking through

To say that the California market is saturated with project management and construction companies would be an understatement. Reports show that there are over 3,000 project management and construction companies in Southern California alone. Twice that number are reported in Northern California.

Landing construction projects are often competitive. Those who don’t differentiate from the rest of the crowd tend to lose out on highly lucrative contracts. That said, with such a large group fiercely competing for work, some companies offer higher quality services than others.

There have been countless cases of project management companies performing subpar work, forcing a confrontation with clients when it comes time to pay the bill. Many construction companies find themselves cleaning up the mess left behind by one of their competitors.

“Customer service goes a long way out here in California,” says Mark Corum. “A lot of folks are looking for a reliable project management company that will take care of them. We all make mistakes from time to time. People just want a company that will provide a quality service and who takes responsibilities if mistakes are made.”

Square One has done an excellent job standing out from their competitors thus far. Corum has a lengthy history taking on jobs in the Hollywood hills for several big-ticket clients. Now with Square One, he intends on casting his line into a much larger pond to attract contracts and grow his business.

Wearing multiple hats in the company

As a construction expert, Mark Corum wears a number of hats to keep the wheels of his business turning. Corum handles the legal matters related to taking on new projects, construction delays, construction damages, cost estimating, cost control, valuation, site inspections, zoning, contract disputes, drainage, and much more.

When asked if he could delegate some of these tasks to spread out the workload, Corum commented, “I have a lot of good and talented guys working for me. I wear a lot of hats at Square One because I want to make sure the job gets done right the first time. Standing at the head of the ship, it’s my responsibility to make sure we not only stay afloat but keep a steady course.”

The future of Square One

The future looks bright for Mark Corum and Square One. The California market is a notoriously difficult nut to crack for project management and construction companies. However, Corum has positioned Square One to succeed.

The company already has a significant number of clients lined up, and Corum predicts they will continue attracting work overtime as their reputation continues to expand.



