Award Force Delivers Fast Guide to Going Remote… Right Now

Fully remote tech company provides quick actions to remote success

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA, March 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Award Force has released today “The Fast Guide to Going Remote… Right Now,” a quick plan to pivot business operations online quickly as the coronavirus spreads across the globe and sends millions of workers remote.

“This is a simple way we can help,” said Richard de Nys, founder and managing director of Award Force, a six-year-old, fully remote organisation globally distributed across 18 countries.

“Everyone on our team either works from home, a coffee shop or a coworking space. We’ve tried just about every kind of collaboration tool, productivity software and communication system,” de Nys said. “We’ve explored a range of processes for team alignment, scheduling and synchronisation over the last 6 years. We’ve iterated, kept what works and dropped what doesn’t. We know the joys of working remote, and we’ve felt the pain too. And now, we want to share what we’ve learned.”

The free guide covers advice and tips on how to manage a remote team, the best tools to facilitate a successful distributed team, and tips on dealing with the emotional effects of going completely remote.

The guide is available for free (no email or payment required) here: https://www.awardforce.com/blog/press-releases/fast-guide-to-going-remote

About Award Force: Award Force is award-winning cloud software for organisers of awards, employee recognition, grants, scholarships and pitch competitions to manage submission, evaluation and awarding of results, online. Designed for performance and function— it’s fast, secure, and delivers a great experience for all program participants. Learn more.



