COVID-19: Free Custom AI Analytics Prevents Revenue Loss

Palo Alto based Datorium launches pro bono support for organizations struggling to keep customers in tough economic times through open access to Octain.

PALO ALTO, CA, USA, March 16, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the global effects of Coronavirus COVID-19 continue to grow, our immediate attention is focused on the safety and health of those near to us: our families, fellow employees and customers.

Economic loss due to COVID-19 mitigation is on the minds of all business people. Though we know coronavirus is the current primary source of customer churn, understanding customer retention in this rapidly changing market is harder than ever.

In response, Datorium is offering complimentary customer retention analysis using its proprietary artificial-intelligence-as-a-service (AIaaS) platform: Octain. Using sales/CRM, customer support, survey, supply chain and/or web log data, Octain trains an AI model unique to your product/organization and immediately generates actionable recommendations, to keep the customers you have.

“The coronavirus and its economic consequences are rapidly changing the rules of business globally.” says Cameron Turner, CEO. “We seek to help organizations weather this storm through free one-time access to our AI-based customer retention platform. With conditions changing by the hour, real-time reporting and recommendation is a must for all organizations.”

Setup is quick and results are immediate. For more information please contact ava@datorium.com Requests will be processed in the order received.



