Woodfold Manufacturing Inc., purchases the Accordion Door line Intellectual Property from Panelfold Inc

Elegant use of Woodfold Accordion Door at a modern restaurant Security maintained, when needed, using Woodfold Accordions in Miami Dividing spaces at an international hotel

FOREST GROVE, OREGON, USA, March 16, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- We are excited to announce that we have acquired the intellectual property rights, and key equipment of the accordion door line from Panelfold Inc, of Miami, which ceased trading in early November.Panelfold, trading since 1953, has been a highly regarded brand, supplying accordion doors and operable walls into a range of markets across North America.Woodfold also manufactures accordion doors and this product line acquisition will bring synergy and natural line expansion to the current Woodfold Accordion Door range.It is anticipated that once the necessary adjustments to manufacturing have been accomplished at the Woodfold plant in Forest Grove Oregon, then full-scale production of the most popular and viable lines will commence under the Woodfold brand name.----------------------Since 1957 Woodfold has been manufacturing door and window components to the commercial and residential markets nationwide. Custom accordion doors, luxury hardwood window shutters and hardwood roll-up (coiling) doors have been the core products for Woodfold.The accordion door range is used in many different environments spanning residential and commercial applications across North America and Europe. Woodfold Manufacturing is a proud ESOP company. More details at https://woodfold.com/acoustic-accordion/



