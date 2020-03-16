When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Company Announcement Date: March 16, 2020 FDA Publish Date: March 16, 2020 Product Type: Food & Beverages Allergens Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Undeclared wheat Company Name: Raw Seafoods, Inc Brand Name: Product Description: Product Description Ginger Salmon Oven Safe Meal and Salmon Teriyaki Oven Safe Meal

Raw Seafoods, Inc is initiating a limited voluntary recall of the following products:

Product Name and PLU Code Code on Packaging Best By Date Wegmans Ginger Salmon, Oven Safe - 6474 7608 01/23/2021 7659 02/13/2021 Wegmans Salmon Teriyaki, Oven Safe - 6408 7688 02/24/2021 7692 02/25/2021

This recall is due to an undeclared wheat allergen in Wegmans branded Ginger Salmon Oven Safe Meal and Salmon Teriyaki Oven Safe Meal, which was manufactured by Raw Seafoods, Inc. for Wegmans. No illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported at this time. However, people who have an allergy to wheat may have a serious allergic reaction if they consume these products or products containing a wheat allergen.

The recalled product was distributed to Wegmans stores in New York, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia, and North Carolina.

Only Wegmans Oven Safe Meals with the specific product codes and best by dates listed above are impacted, and no other Raw Seafoods or Wegmans Brand items. The product code and best by date are listed in the bottom right corner on the front facing label. Consumers who have purchased the designated products are instructed to return the products to their place of purchase. Consumers may contact the company at 508-673-0111 Monday – Friday between the hours of 8am and 5pm EST.

Raw Seafoods, Inc. is working in partnership with the FDA to conduct this recall. The company is also taking the necessary steps to address this issue and apologizes for any inconvenience caused.