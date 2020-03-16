PayTickr Statement Regarding COVID-19, Waiving Fees for March 2020

CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, March 16, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- PayTickr recognizes the difficult time that Canada and the world are facing due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and particularly the significant financial impact it is creating on our customers, community, and country. In our attempt to mitigate the economic hardship faced by our customers, we are announcing that effective immediately we are waiving all fees for the use of PayTickr for March 2020. We recognize that the cost of PayTickr is likely a drop in the bucket to the operating expenses of many of our clients, but we would like to do our small part to help deal with these challenges. We extend our thanks to our direct deposit partners at Telpay for supporting us in making this decision. We hope everyone remains healthy and safe in this difficult time, and we are excited to show you some major updates to PayTickr in the coming months as business hopefully returns to normal.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.