"Harmony," written by Cristina Sicard, has been nominated for a 2020 Author Academy Award

Meet Author Cristina Sicard

Honor bestowed for literary merit and publishing excellence in the writing and publishing industry to Cristina Sicard, Author

I believe my children's book, "Harmony," is a relatable, powerful story of gratitude for everybody in need of hope and encouragement to continue living.” — Cristina Sicard, Author

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cristina Sicard's "Harmony" is up for the award in the Children's and Middle Grade Book category. To be considered as a finalist, the books are evaluated on popular vote, social contribution, and overall appearance (cover, content, flow, and originality) of the book. The top ten finalists in each category will be invited to the Author Academy Awards Red Carpet in Columbus, Ohio on October 23, 2020. First prize winners will be announced that night to give acceptance speeches and they will receive the following:- The Academy Boon of Merit Award- Press release and media story presented to their hometown press by a professional PR firm- Traditional media and social media press, features on select podcasts, shows, vlogs, blogs, and articlesTo support Cristina Sicard and "Harmony," go to authoracademyawards.com, click the Vote! tab, and scroll to 3/16 The Children's and Middle. Then click the book title image "Harmony." "Harmony" can also be found on Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/Harmony-Cristina-Sicard/dp/0578410680 Representing her hometown Canton, Ohio, her loving Dominican family, and her beautiful readers is something Cristina will always carry in her head and heart. "Harmony" is a story close to home about a real-life llama named Harmony from Somerset, Ohio. The real Harmony and his owner, Donna Moore, started the first llama show in Columbus, Ohio (you can say Columbus is special to both the author and the main characters). In this realistic fiction story, Harmony longs to be with his llama family in Peru."No matter the age, humans experience moments of missing something from our lives. Whether that be a family member we are longing or an item in our shopping cart we must have, we often cloud the good we've had all along. As a Latina, I grew up craving to be with my family in the Dominican Republic; I had the toughest time accepting my life here. As lives and demographics continue to change in the U.S., I believe my children's book, "Harmony," is a relatable, powerful story of gratitude for everybody in need of hope and encouragement to continue living. I want "Harmony" to continue impacting people for the better and this Author Academy Award is a huge step in making "Harmony" go global. Let's make Harmony happen; thank you!"

Meet The Author, Cristina Sicard



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.