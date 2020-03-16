Vital Step in protecting hands: Everyone must know

With flu fears on the rise, and hand hygiene being of extra importance, extra protection is required to ensure your skin’s natural defenses remain intact.

MONTROSE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Flu season always leads to an increase in “health-anxiety” in our society. This means families, and particularly parents are putting in extra efforts to keep their children and homes hygienic. A major part of this is hand-washing, excessive hand-washing, and the over-use of antibacterial hand-gels as extra measure.Now with the Coronavirus global panic , and news of it hitting our shores, we will no doubt see people washing and sanitizing even more. This will increase cases of itchy, dry and even worse, cracked skin, as over-washing and over-sanitizing strip your skin’s natural defense, and its ability to fight against irritants. “Cracked skin is something we all need to avoid, as it can lead to open wounds, bleeding and further increase our exposure to infection and viruses,” explains Dr. Weber. “We need a solution to counteract the effects of hand-washing , which of course cannot be avoided to protect ourselves,” he continues.What is the link between flu season and dry, cracked skin?“This is due to the potency of antibacterial gels on the market. Most of these gels contain at least 60% alcohol in order to be effective. Daily use of these can be very damaging to the skin. We as doctors highly recommend the use of shielding or protective hand lotions as an added defense to reverse the damage of over-sanitizing, and keep your hands healthy. Many hospitals and health care workers around the world, particularly in the USA, use a product called Gloves In A Bottle as part of their daily regimen.This product has a unique formula that is designed to enhance your skin’s natural defense by creating an invisible shield, like a second skin.” explains Dr. Webber.Shielding lotions, such as Gloves In A Bottle, bond to the outermost layer of skin cells and becomes part of the skin itself. This particular brand does not wash off any more than the outer layer of skin washes off. It allows the skin to breathe and perspires naturally as shielding lotions comes off naturally, as the outermost layer of skin cells are sloughed off or exfoliated, well within 24 hours.How to ensure your shielding lotion works?In order for shielding lotions to work, as described above, they must be applied to clean, dry skin. Their effect may be limited or may not work as described if applied over the top of some other substance or onto skin that is not clean and dry.It only requires a very small amount of Gloves In A Bottle to create a microscopic web between the dead skin cells of the outer layer of skin. A pea size drop is enough for an average size of hands.It is not designed to be used as excessively as artificial moisturizers (conventional moisturizing lotions/creams) in order for them to be effective. Once a matrix is formed between the outermost layer of skin cells, the excess usually just rolls off.It is vital that we all continue to wash our hands to keep this virus from spreading; however, we cannot expose ourselves, by destroying our skin’s natural defense mechanism with over-washing. So as an extra step, we highly recommend you adding a protective hand cream For further information, please contact Dr. Webber.



