Hempfest Colorado Cancelled Due To Declared State of Emergency

Lily Farm Fresh Event Center announces they will cancel Hempfest Colorado on the farm™ due to declared state of emergency over the coronavirus outbreak

KEENESBURG, CO, US, March 16, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Keenesburg, Co – Lily Farm Fresh Event Center announces they will cancel Hempfest Colorado on the farm™ due to declared state of emergency over the coronavirus outbreak and increasing cases in the recent days.The Governor of Colorado, Gov. Jared Polis, declared a state of emergency Tuesday, March 10 over the coronavirus outbreak after the state confirmed its 15th case in a matter of days. As the unfamiliar coronavirus (COVID-19) begins to have an increased impact on our communities, Lily Farm Fresh Event Center feels it’s important to take the appropriate steps to help keep our communities safe and healthy, and the cancellation of Hempfest Colorado is a necessary response at this time.The two-day event was scheduled to take place on Friday April 10th and Saturday April 11th at Lily Farm Fresh Event Center, a brand new barn inspired event space in Keenesburg, Colorado. Friday, April 10th was planned as a productive business-to-business day for those wanting to meet other hemp industry professionals, with a networking hour at the end. Saturday, April 11th was the boutique consumer day open to the public to enjoy samples and purchase an array of hemp and hemp category products. Other items on the itinerary were workshops, lectures, CBD products and education, hemp samples and food trucks.Lily Morgan, CFO* of Lily Farm Fresh Event Center, says this about her tough decision to cancel Hempfest Colorado:“After careful consideration, we felt it was in the community’s best interest to cancel our event we’ve already put so much effort towards. We know it would have been an incredibly educational and inspirational experience, but the health and safety of our guests and vendors is our top priority.”Lily Farm Fresh Event Center will continue to monitor this rapidly evolving situation. Please follow Hempfest Colorado on hempfestcolorado.com, Instagram and Facebook @hempfestcolorado for further updates.dana.lilyfarmfresh@gmail.comDana 303- 455-4194Lily Farm Fresh Event Center*CFO – Chief Farming Officer



