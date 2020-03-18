EEACS Boys’ Varsity Basketball Team Wins Second Straight Title

Executive Education Charter School in Allentown is celebrating their boys' varsity basketball team win.

The Allentown charter school’s boys’ varsity basketball team has won two championship titles in only two years of play.

ALLENTOWN, PA, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- For the second year in a row, the boys’ varsity basketball team at Executive Education Academy Charter School in Allentown has been named a District 11 2A champion.On Saturday, February 28, the boys’ varsity team competed against Schuylkill Haven High School in the District 11 2A Championship, winning 85-66. This is the second year the team has won the championship, having defeated Moravian Academy in 2019.This is only the second year of the varsity basketball program at the school. The Allentown charter school received PIAA status in late 2018.“We are immensely proud of our student-athletes,” says Robert Lysek, founder and CEO of the Lehigh Valley Charter School . “They have shown what patience, practice, and teamwork can do.”Following their title win, the boys’ varsity team will move on to the PIAA tournament.Basketball is not the only varsity sport offered at EEACS. Softball, baseball, volleyball, and wrestling are also offered. To learn more, visit https://ee-schools.org/ About EEACS: Founded in 2014 by highly experienced educators and management, Executive Education Academy Charter School, authorized for grades K-12 by the Allentown School District, leads the way in education by offering its 1,300 students opportunities for growth both in and out of the classroom. EEACS combines all mandated studies with a unique student-corporate culture. To learn more, visit https://www.ee-schools.org/

About Executive Education Academy Charter School in Allentown



