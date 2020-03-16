COVID-19 Response Center Now Online For Physicians and Patients

COVID-19 Response Center

Surgisphere launches an international COVID-19 Response Center.

Faster diagnosis means better use of precious hospital resources, earlier isolation, and ultimately, higher quality healthcare. This is one of the first effective weapons in the war against COVID-19.” — Sapan S. Desai, MD, PhD, MBA, FACS

CHICAGO, IL, USA, March 16, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Chicago, IL. In response to the declaration of a pandemic by the World Health Organization and President Trump declaring a state of emergency over coronavirus, Surgisphere has created an international COVID-19 Response Center . With feedback from the WHO, Surgisphere has developed a validated rapid diagnosis decision support tool and mortality risk calculator to aid in the battle against COVID-19.Since becoming operational last week, Surgisphere’s diagnosis decision support tool has already been used by over 45,000 people in 59 countries. With an overall accuracy of 99.99%, this tool helps to identify patients likely to be infected with COVID-19 without the usual 1-2 day waiting period. This model has been updated to focus on clinical symptoms and readily available lab tests, permitting rapid diagnosis virtually anywhere in the world in under an hour.Surgisphere leveraged its real time global healthcare network to analyze more than 6,000 cases of confirmed COVID-19 infections at 37 hospitals located in nine countries. Using a combination of its big data repositories, leading machine learning capabilities, and cloud computing resources, Surgisphere has developed a tool that could help lead to more timely diagnosis of patients suspected of having COVID-19.“Faster diagnosis means better use of precious hospital resources, earlier isolation, and ultimately, higher quality healthcare. This tool can help decrease transmission of this deadly infection. This is one of the first effective weapons in the war against coronavirus,” said Sapan Desai, MD, PhD, MBA, FACS. Dr. Desai is the President and Chief Executive Officer of the Surgisphere Corporation.The COVID-19 diagnosis decision support tool and mortality risk calculator are available at https://www.Surgisphere.com . Users can access the tool via their computer or smartphone. The response center also offers helpful educational material for patients. As part of Surgisphere commitment to improving the care for patients and lower the cost to deliver care, Surgisphere is self-funding the decision support tool and the mortality risk calculator and have made them publicly available at no cost to users.Surgisphere is an ISO 27001:2013 certified organization and ranked #1 by Frost and Sullivan for machine learning-powered data analytics. Surgisphere works with hospitals, physicians, payers, and regulatory bodies to help deliver higher quality healthcare for a more affordable cost. With access to point of care data from over 1,200 international partners, Surgisphere’s data analytics system (QuartzClinical) monitors the pulse of global healthcare in real time. This international collaboration has led to advances in care for kidney failure, aneurysms, lymphedema, peripheral artery disease, colon cancer, and cardiovascular disease.Learn more at https://www.Surgisphere.com . Contact Surgisphere at 1-224-422-6843 for more information.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.