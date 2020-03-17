Hypertension Drugs Market Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 1.12% through 2024- Goldstein Research

Major rise in the geriatric population throughout the globe will lead the Global Hypertension Drug Market to the higher level.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Goldstein Research recently published a report titled, “Global Hypertension Drugs Market Outlook 2024” which indicates hypertension drugs market size to reach USD 33.1 billion by 2024 growing at 1.12% CAGR through 2024. The rising geriatric population across the globe is driving the growth of the market. The US has recently experienced growth in sales of hypertension drugs due to the spread of new disease-modifying therapies. As per WHO statistics, nearly 22% of adults aged over 18yrs have increased blood pressure and nearly 52% American adults suffering from high blood pressure have their condition under control. Further, based on segmentation, systematic hypertension drugs segment accounted for the highest market share of 85.0% in 2016.

Hypertension: The Silent Killer Spreading Across Africa

 An estimated one billion people live with what is more commonly known as high blood pressure. Of these, more than nine million die from the condition each year.

 As anti-retroviral treatment is rolled out to everyone living with HIV, and general improvements in health care take place, life expectancy is increasing. The incidence of hypertension is therefore likely to rise. It’s projected that 75% of older people will be hypertensive in low and middle income countries by 2024

 In South Africa, for example, up to 50% of the people between the ages of 40 and 60 suffered from high blood pressure. In rural Burkino Faso though, there was only a 15% prevalence.

 Hypertension rates were low in West Africa, higher in East Africa. Prevalence ranged from 15% in West Africa to 25% in East Africa, and between 42% and 54% in South Africa.

 South Africa on the other hand has the highest prevalence of hypertension on the continent. Diets are rich in refined and fast foods, lifestyles are sedentary, and obesity is a norm. It also has the largest number of people whose blood pressure is still not controlled despite them being on treatment.

Drivers & Restraints to Market Growth

Increase in R&D productivity, Healthy appetite for M&A seen across the board and Prescription drugs sales are set to advance market growth at global level. On the other hand Struggling Side Effects, Availability of major players and Patent Expiration issues are expected to impede growth in near future. However, development in emerging economies is expected to create multiple opportunities in the industry.

Major players of the global hypertension drugs market discussed in the report are:

• Lupin Limited

• Novartis AG

• Sun Pharmaceuticals LLC

• Daiichi – Sankyo

• Pfizer Inc.

• Sanofi S.A

• AstraZeneca Plc.

• Johnson & Johnson Ltd.

• BoehringerIngelheim

• Merck & Co

• Roche

• Abbott, GlaxoSmithKline plc.

• AstraZeneca

• Bayer AG

• Gilead Actelion

• Symplmed Pharmaceuticals

• Takeda Pharmaceuticals

• United Therapeutics

• Valeant Pharmaceuticals

• XOMA

• Yuhan

• Ono Pharmaceutical

• Northern Therapeutics

• Mast Therapeutics

• Eiger Bio Pharmaceuticals

