Mookabee Swaddle Uses a Parent’s Scent to Calm Babies Leading to Longer and More Restful Sleep

Mookabee

WYCKOFF, NEW JERSEY, USA, March 16, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Swaddling is a time-honored technique for calming fussy babies and keeping them warm while they sleep. During this early developmental stage, bonding with parents or other caregivers is crucial as well. The Mookabee Swaddle aims to accomplish both of these goals, combining a convenient, easy-to-use swaddling system that incorporates the scent of mom or dad which lowers cortisol levels in babies.

Made from all-natural materials, the Mookabee Swaddle makes it easier than ever to swaddle a baby with minimal effort. The bottom features a pouch for baby's feet so they can't kick their way out, as is common with traditional blankets. A zipper around the edge of the pouch provides easy access for diaper changes, even if the baby is asleep.

What truly sets the Mookabee Swaddle apart, is its innovative Soothe-Swatch. This piece of fabric absorbs the scent of baby's caregiver, then affixes to the front of the swaddle base so the baby feels close to them. By tucking the Soothe-Swatch under their clothing against their skin, parents and other caregivers can transfer their scent to the absorbent panel to give baby hours of anxiety-reducing comfort leading to better sleep. When the baby has outgrown swaddling, parents can affix the Soothe-Swatch to an included stuffed animal attachment for continued use.

The creators of the Mookabee Swaddle are ready to move forward with their initial production run and have launched a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter to help achieve that goal. The campaign has a funding goal of $10,000, which it has already surpassed. At the time of this release, the campaign had generated more than $12,000 in contributions with 49 days remaining in the campaign. This will allow them time to bring in additional funding to increase inventory and begin developing new patterns and prints to expand the product line.

Early campaign contributors can get a Mookabee Swaddle, including the Soothe-Swatch and stuffed animal attachment, for just $34. After these early-bird offers have all been claimed, the Kickstarter price will rise to $45. Backers can expect to receive their rewards in July 2020.





