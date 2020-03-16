Celia L. Belt of The Moonlight Fund to be Featured on Close Up Radio

BANDERA, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Burn injuries continue to be one of the leading causes of unintentional death and injury in the country. Approximately 45,000 people are hospitalized each year for burn injuries, and those numbers are rising.

The scars left from burn injuries are difficult to look at and the thought of being burned terrifies everyone. For these reasons, burn survivors have few advocates, but these are people just like you, many of them soldiers.

Celia L. Belt is the founder of Moonlight Fund, a nonprofit organization dedicated to burn survivors and the largest in the United States.

“Moonlight Fund was established because there was not enough support for the survivor or their families,” says Celia. “It is our goal to provide whatever we can to make life better for these people.

Celia herself is a survivor, having been burned when she was only 21 months of age.

“My earliest memories were that this was a secret and it needed to be covered up,” says Celia. “We didn't talk about it, we hid it, which is not healthy.”

Celia has undergone more than 30 plus surgeries in the 50 years since.

“I've had many surgeries to get the scarring smoothed out,” says Celia. “When swimsuit weather comes up, it's still a little tense for me, but I’m around soldiers who are 80 percent scar with no ears or noses.”

Celia was inspired to launch Moonlight Fund after her experience as a volunteer in a burn unit.

“These people were going home to no help,” she recalls. “Something had to be done. So today, I bust my butt writing grants seven days a week, but we've helped more than 12,000 people.”

Twenty-two years later, Moonlight Fund is still helping people 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

“Most civilian burn survivors are demographically low income,” says Celia. “There is a real need. Our soldiers are everywhere incurring burns and brain injuries. Of course, kids love to play with fire so unfortunately burns are always a risk, but we can do a better job educating because these injuries are very real.”

Celia is the author of Remarkably Intact, which she describes as “not an autobiography or memoir, but one woman’s blueprint for surviving, overcoming, and excelling despite incredible odds.”

“The book has a powerful, strong message I believe people need to hear,” says Celia “You can’t move on in life until you can look back and forgive. We all have somebody to forgive.”

Close Up Radio will feature Celia L. Belt in an interview with Jim Masters on March 18th at 2pm EDT

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio

If you have any questions for our guest, please call (347) 996-3389

For more information visit www.celiabelt.com and www.moonlightfund.org



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.