Medical Display Market To Reach USD 3.06 Billion By 2027 | Reports and Data

Increasing demand for the multimodality system medical displays coupled with high investments in R&D of medical displays are fueling the market growth.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Global Medical Display Market is forecast to reach USD 3.06 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Medical displays are used to monitor the medical imaging inputs captured through various medical imaging systems such as X-Ray, MRI, and others. Medical displays are designed with special image-enhancing technologies which ensures consistent brightness over the entire operational period of the display. These displays usually provide noise-free images with ergonomic reading & automated compliance and can be well equipped with digital imaging and communications in medicine (DICOM) and all the other medical standards followed in healthcare centers.The global medical display market is growing at a substantial pace as the market penetration for medical imaging systems and the number of diagnostic care units are drastically being propelled. Also, the number of diseases & disorders that require radiological checkup & diagnosis are substantially heightening, and the use of hardcopy based imaging films are being actively reduced. North America with its extensive use of high end IT medical systems will dominate the market and Asia Pacific, due to its elevated advancements in the healthcare industry, is likely to grow the fastest market share. China and India are some of the fastest-growing markets, while the United States, Japan, and Germany hold some of the most prominent players in the market.Further key findings from the report suggest• Online retailing supply of the surgical instruments and devices has been trendy in the emerging nations like China and India mainly. Online retailers can offer reduced prices compared to the medical stores and other offline vendors due to the non-involvement of the distributor chains in the business model.• Cathode Fluorescent Lamps (CCFL) based LCDs use CCFL as the light source to backlit the medical displays. CCFL based LCD usually require higher AC voltages compared to LCD based LEDs. CCFL based LCDs are comparatively older generation technology and expected to face a reduction in the growth rate.• Multimodality systems are the medical-grade displays which are specifically designed for multimodality images or both the grayscale and color images. Users can switch between color to grayscale images anytime for a better and enhanced understanding of the medical images. This sub-segment will grow at the highest CAGR of 7.1% in the forecast period.• Ambulatory centers are modern kind of healthcare facility centers, which are focused on providing immediate surgical care with minimally invasive procedure and releasing the patient right after the surgery. The ambulatory surgery centers have a more convenient outpatient procedure alternative to the hospital-based inpatient systems, maintaining a strong track record of quality care. Ambulatory surgery centers, incorporating all the required and modern medical displays, are expected to grow fastest at a rate of 8.0% throughout the forecast period.• European region is forecasted to witness a significant growth in the overall market, with a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period. Germany holds some of the most prominent players in this region.• Key participants include Sony Corporation, LG Display Co Ltd, Samsung Electronics, Novanta Inc., Siemens AG, Barco NV, Steris PLC, Advantech Co., Ltd., Eizo Corporation, and The Hewlett-Packard Company, among others. For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global medical display market on the basis of display resolution, sales channel, technology, form factor, display, end-users, and regionDisplay Resolution Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)• Up to 2MP• 1MP to 4MP• 1MP to 8MP• Above 8MPSales Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)• Online Retailing• Medical Stores & Brand OutletTechnology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)• CCFL based LED• LCD based LED• OLEDForm factor Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)• Color• Grayscale• Multimodality SystemDisplay Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)• Below 23 Inches• 23 to 41 Inches• Above 41 InchesEnd-Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)• Hospitals• Clinics & Diagnostic Centers• Ambulatory Centers & Dental Chambers• OthersRegional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)• North Americao U.S• Europeo U.Ko France• Asia Pacifico Chinao Indiao Japan• MEA• Latin Americao Brazil



