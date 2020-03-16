Sandals Market 2020 Industry Key Players, Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis & Forecast To 2026

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, March 16, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Introduction

Sandals Market

According to this study, over the next five years the Sandals market will register a 3.7% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 33020 million by 2025, from $ 28520 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Sandals business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Sandals market by type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

@Get Free Sample Report at https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/5064678-global-sandals-market-growth-2020-2025

This study considers the Sandals value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Casual Sandals

Fashion Sandals

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Children Sandals

Men Sandals

Women Sandals

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

Key Players of Global Sandals Market =>

Birkenstock

ECCO

Alpargatas

Adidas

Clark

Belle

Steven Madden

Skechers

Rieker

Caleres

Kenneth Cole

Aokang

Cbanner

Decker

GEOX

Daphne

Topscore

Crocs

Aldo

ST& SAT

Red Dragonfly

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Sandals consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Sandals market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Sandals manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Sandals with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Sandals submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

@Enquiry Before Buying https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/5064678-global-sandals-market-growth-2020-2025

Major Key Points of Global Sandals Market

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

…………………

12 Key Players Analysis

12.1 Birkenstock

12.1.1 Company Information

12.1.2 Sandals Product Offered

12.1.3 Birkenstock Sandals Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.1.4 Main Business Overview

12.1.5 Birkenstock Latest Developments

12.2 ECCO

12.2.1 Company Information

12.2.2 Sandals Product Offered

12.2.3 ECCO Sandals Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.2.4 Main Business Overview

12.2.5 ECCO Latest Developments

12.3 Alpargatas

12.3.1 Company Information

12.3.2 Sandals Product Offered

12.3.3 Alpargatas Sandals Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.3.4 Main Business Overview

12.3.5 Alpargatas Latest Developments

12.4 Adidas

12.4.1 Company Information

12.4.2 Sandals Product Offered

12.4.3 Adidas Sandals Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.4.4 Main Business Overview

12.4.5 Adidas Latest Developments

12.5 Clark

12.5.1 Company Information

12.5.2 Sandals Product Offered

12.5.3 Clark Sandals Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.5.4 Main Business Overview

12.5.5 Clark Latest Developments

12.6 Belle

12.6.1 Company Information

12.6.2 Sandals Product Offered

12.6.3 Belle Sandals Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.6.4 Main Business Overview

12.6.5 Belle Latest Developments

12.7 Steven Madden

12.7.1 Company Information

12.7.2 Sandals Product Offered

12.7.3 Steven Madden Sandals Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.7.4 Main Business Overview

12.7.5 Steven Madden Latest Developments

12.8 Skechers

12.8.1 Company Information

12.8.2 Sandals Product Offered

12.8.3 Skechers Sandals Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.8.4 Main Business Overview

12.8.5 Skechers Latest Developments

12.9 Rieker

12.9.1 Company Information

12.9.2 Sandals Product Offered

12.9.3 Rieker Sandals Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.9.4 Main Business Overview

12.9.5 Rieker Latest Developments

12.10 Caleres

12.10.1 Company Information

12.10.2 Sandals Product Offered

12.10.3 Caleres Sandals Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.10.4 Main Business Overview

12.10.5 Caleres Latest Developments

12.11 Kenneth Cole

12.11.1 Company Information

12.11.2 Sandals Product Offered

12.11.3 Kenneth Cole Sandals Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.11.4 Main Business Overview

12.11.5 Kenneth Cole Latest Developments

12.12 Aokang

12.12.1 Company Information

12.12.2 Sandals Product Offered

12.12.3 Aokang Sandals Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.12.4 Main Business Overview

12.12.5 Aokang Latest Developments

12.13 Cbanner

12.13.1 Company Information

12.13.2 Sandals Product Offered

12.13.3 Cbanner Sandals Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.13.4 Main Business Overview

12.13.5 Cbanner Latest Developments

12.14 Decker

12.14.1 Company Information

12.14.2 Sandals Product Offered

12.14.3 Decker Sandals Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.14.4 Main Business Overview

12.14.5 Decker Latest Developments

12.15 GEOX

12.15.1 Company Information

12.15.2 Sandals Product Offered

12.15.3 GEOX Sandals Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.15.4 Main Business Overview

12.15.5 GEOX Latest Developments

12.16 Daphne

12.16.1 Company Information

12.16.2 Sandals Product Offered

12.16.3 Daphne Sandals Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.16.4 Main Business Overview

12.16.5 Daphne Latest Developments

12.17 Topscore

12.17.1 Company Information

12.17.2 Sandals Product Offered

12.17.3 Topscore Sandals Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.17.4 Main Business Overview

12.17.5 Topscore Latest Developments

12.18 Crocs

12.18.1 Company Information

12.18.2 Sandals Product Offered

12.18.3 Crocs Sandals Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.18.4 Main Business Overview

12.18.5 Crocs Latest Developments

12.19 Aldo

12.19.1 Company Information

12.19.2 Sandals Product Offered

12.19.3 Aldo Sandals Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.19.4 Main Business Overview

12.19.5 Aldo Latest Developments



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.