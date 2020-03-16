Sandals Market 2020 Industry Key Players, Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis & Forecast To 2026
PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, March 16, 2020
Sandals Market
According to this study, over the next five years the Sandals market will register a 3.7% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 33020 million by 2025, from $ 28520 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Sandals business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Sandals market by type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study considers the Sandals value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.
Casual Sandals
Fashion Sandals
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.
Children Sandals
Men Sandals
Women Sandals
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
Key Players of Global Sandals Market =>
Birkenstock
ECCO
Alpargatas
Adidas
Clark
Belle
Steven Madden
Skechers
Rieker
Caleres
Kenneth Cole
Aokang
Cbanner
Decker
GEOX
Daphne
Topscore
Crocs
Aldo
ST& SAT
Red Dragonfly
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Sandals consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Sandals market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Sandals manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Sandals with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the consumption of Sandals submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Major Key Points of Global Sandals Market
