Xerosis Treatment Market To Reach USD 10.99 Billion By 2027 | Reports and Data

Xerosis Treatment Market Reports and Data

Increasing prevalence of dry skin is one of the significant factors influencing Xerosis Treatment market growth.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global Xerosis treatment market is expected to reach USD 10.99 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Xerosis treatment is used for dermatological complications related to the drying of the skin. It may be caused by a moisture deficiency in the skin, which may be due to aging or underlying ailments, including Diabetes.Increasing prevalence of xerosis is driving the growth of the market. A significant environmental factor for the occurrence of xerosis are exposure to cold or hot weather with low levels of humidity. Xerosis often aggravates in the winter season, when numerous causes contribute to dryness of skin, such as low humidity, and low-temperature results in a reduced amount of water in the stratum corneum. During summer, continuous exposure to air conditioning may lead to similar effects. Besides, various drugs, as topical or diuretics and systemic retinoid, may temporarily result in dry skin.Get FREE Sample Copy with TOC of the Report to understand the structure of the complete report@ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2544 Rise in the geriatric population is one of the significant factors influencing market growth. It has been estimated that by 2050 approximately 16% of the global population will be aged more than 65 years, which is expected to increase fivefold since 1950. Forecasts from the World Health Organization (WHO), United Nations (UN), and the EU commission all indicate aging as a significant challenge for society, which demands concentrated efforts to meet the requirements of the elderly. The increase in the number of elderly population is likely boosting the market demand in the upcoming years.Further key findings from the report suggest• By treatment, topical-moisturizers held a substantial market share in 2018. Topical moisturizers are beneficial in managing xerosis, with many studies demonstrating enhancement in skin condition as compared to the use of a moisturizer. Moisturizing products hydrate and moisturize the skin from active ingredients blended in the formulation.• By symptoms, tightness is one of the significant indications of dry skin. Tightness occurs when there is an increase in the number of dead skin cells, imparting a layer on the skin’s surface that results in dryness, giving a feeling of tightness to the skin.• By route of administration, the topical route of administration contributed to the largest market size in 2018 and is likely to grow at a rate of 5.0% in the forecast period.• By end-users, hospitals held the largest market share in 2018 and is likely to grow at a rate of 4.0% in the forecast period. The factors, including the existence of highly skilled healthcare professionals, and improved health coverage for hospital-based healthcare services from several private and group insurance plans, among others, are responsible for the high market share of hospitals.• The market in the Asia Pacific region is projected to witness the fastest growth rate of 5.4% in the forecast period, due to the improving healthcare infrastructure, rising investments in diagnostic imaging, and better reimbursement scenario.• Key participants include Avalon Organics, Galderma Laboratories, Unilever, Croda International PLC, Dow Corning Corp., Procter & Gamble, Johnson & Johnson, United-Guardian Inc., Pfizer Inc., and Hempz, among others.BUY NOW (Customized Report Delivered as per Your Specific Requirement) @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/checkout-form/2544 For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global Xerosis treatment market on the basis of treatment, symptoms, route of administration, end-users, and region:Treatment Cause Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)• Corticosteroids• Immuno-Modulators• Topical-Moisturizers• OthersSymptoms Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)• Roughness• Tightness• Itching• Flaky SkinRoute of Administration Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)• Topical• Oral• OthersEnd-Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)• Hospitals• Clinics• Homecare settings• OthersRegional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)• North Americao U.S• Europeo UKo France• Asia Pacifico Chinao Indiao Japan• Latin Americao Brazil• MEABrowse Complete Report Description and Full TOC@ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/xerosis-treatment-market Contact Us:John WatsonHead of Business DevelopmentReports And Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370E-mail: sales@reportsanddata.com



