Ethyl Tertiary Butyl Ether Market To Reach USD 9.13 Billion By 2027 | Reports and Data

Ethyl Tertiary Butyl Ether Market Reports and Data

Increasing demand for ethyl tertiary butyl ether in the online retailing business, coupled with high investments in R&D of ETBE, are fueling the market growth.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Global Ethyl Tertiary Butyl Ether Market is forecast to reach USD 9.13 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The Ethyl tertiary butyl ether (ETBE) is a colorless, highly flammable, semi water-soluble, volatile industrial and commercial chemical, derived from the combination of isobutylene and ethanol with a strong distinctive or sweet odor. T-Butyl ethyl ether is another trade name of this chemical compound. Ethyl tertiary butyl ether is mostly used in the manufacturing of gasoline as an octane boosting agent and oxygenate. ETBE is the one of the leading gasoline octane improver globally after methanol. The continuous expansion of gasoline and butyl rubber, polyisobutylene, and ethyl methacrylate (EMA) for various industrial and commercial use, are augmenting the growth of this market.Get FREE Sample Copy with TOC of the Report to understand the structure of the complete report@ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2590 Asia Pacific region is forecasted to grow fastest with the highest growth rate of 10.1% in the period 2019 – 2027, owing to high penetration in gasoline usage and continuous expansion of the polyisobutylene & plastic based consumer goods applications coupled with the extensive demand for this chemical compound as a solvent and intermediate agent in various industry verticals, especially in the regions like India and China.Further key findings from the report suggest• ETBE is a widely used solvent and a safer alternative to monoethyl ether as the presence of tert-butyl group in ETBE, this chemical compound is prevented from forming any potentially explosive peroxides. ETBE is also used as a direct solvent in academic researches and pharmaceutical industries. ETBE has the predominant use of anti-knocking agent solvent, which prevents gasoline engine knocking. The direct solvent sub-segment is forecasted to grow with a rate of 9.8% during the period 2019 – 2027.• Chemical intermediate sub-segment is measured to grow at a CAGR of 6.6% in the forecast period. Ethyl Tertiary butyl ether is used as a chemical intermediate to process high purity form of polyisobutylene and laboratory chemicals.• Growing penetration of the online retailing businesses for the chemicals and materials, especially in the emerging nations in Asia Pacific, is helping the market grow by broadening the outreach in the areas where the offline vendors are unavailable. Also, due to non-involvement of the distributors in the supply chain model, the profit margin is way more than that of the offline retailing. The online retailing is expected to gain a significant market share by 2027.• Europe would reach a market share of 20.5% by 2027 and would grow at a CAGR of 8.7% in the forecast period. Netherlands have some of the valuable players in this region.• North America is forecasted to witness a significant growth in the overall market, with 25.7% of market possession by 2027 and CAGR of 9.8% during the forecast period. US possesses the highest market share in this region and some of the vital player of the market.• Key participants include SABIC, Sinopec, Royal Dutch Shell PLC, Evonik Industries AG, Reliance Industries Limited, Exxon Mobil Corporation, LyondellBasell Industries N.V., Huntsman Corporation, China National Petroleum Corporation, and Emirates National Oil Company, among others.BUY NOW (Customized Report Delivered as per Your Specific Requirement) @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/checkout-form/2590 For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global ethyl tertiary butyl ether market on the basis of the end-use, sales channel, applications, and region:End-Use Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2016-2027)• Direct Solvent• Chemical Intermediate• OthersSales Channel Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2016-2027)• Online Retailing• Offline RetailingApplications Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2016-2027)• Industrial Fluid• Manufacturing Industries• Consumer Goods• Chemical Industries• OthersRegional Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2016-2027)• North Americao U.S• Europeo U.Ko France• Asia Pacifico Chinao Indiao Japan• MEA• Latin Americao BrazilBrowse Complete Report Description and Full TOC@ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/ethyl-tertiary-butyl-ether-market Contact Us:John WatsonHead of Business DevelopmentReports And Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370E-mail: sales@reportsanddata.com



