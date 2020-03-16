West Palm Beach City Commissioner Christina Lambert Hosts 'Women Building Communities' Panel Discussion

Christina Lambert, City Commissioner, District 5

In Honor of International Women’s History Month, Lambert Discusses Challenges, Successes and Best Practices for Women Making a Positive Impact in Society

I feel so honored to be a part of such a powerful community of women here in West Palm Beach” — Christina Lambert

WEST PALM BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- West Palm Beach City Commissioner, Christina Lambert, District 5, led the ‘Women Building Communities’ panel on Wednesday, March 4 in honor of International Women’s History Month hosted by Rosemary Square. Lambert served as the moderator of the discussion with six women who are making an impact in West Palm Beach across all industries shared their experiences and lessons on how women are making a difference in their community.

Commissioner Lambert was joined by panelists including, Christina Romelus, Executive Director, West Palm Beach Police Athletic League; Lisa Cole, Director of Corporate Communications, Hilton; Chef Lindsay Autry, Co-Owner & Executive Chef, The Regional Kitchen & Public House; Doreen Remen, Co-Founder, Culture Corps and Emilie Schaffer, Vice President, Comvest

In honor of International Women’s Day, an empowering panel discussion featuring six women who are making an impact across varying industries came together at Rosemary Square to discuss how women are changing the community in West Palm Beach and beyond. The panel touched upon the challenges, successes, and best practices and advice for women looking to make a positive impact not only in the workplace but in surrounding communities and at home.

“I feel so honored to be a part of such a powerful community of women here in West Palm Beach,” said Lambert. “The courageous women in our community continue to lead with fervor and pave the way for future generations. I look forward to continuing to empower all women in our community.”

Lambert was first elected in March 2018, and she currently serves as City Commission President. Lambert has taken the lead on policies that have successfully reduced crime citywide, increased funding and partnerships to address homelessness, protected our neighborhoods and water supply, and the city has invested in new technology to better track citizen inquiries and make government more responsive. She has also used her executive experience to manage the budget and keep taxes low.

To support Lambert, please visit: https://www.christinaforwpb.com/. For more information, follow Lambert on Facebook: @ChristinaforWPB.

