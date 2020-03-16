XTI Aircraft Company to Extend Equity Crowdfunding Offering

No Airport Needed Five to Eight Passengers

Shares will remain at $1.50 into Second Quarter 2020

Our offering on the StartEngine platform continues to provide a rare opportunity for investors around the world to own a piece of the future of flight” — XTI CEO Robert LaBelle

DENVER, COLORADO, US, March 16, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- XTI Aircraft Company (XTI) announced today that its current financing on the StartEngine Crowdfunding platform will be extended until the company closes its Series B financing.Last year the company announced that it might close the crowdfunding campaign by the end of last year. The company then extended the campaign to March 20, 2020, and has now decided to extend it again until it closes the Series B financing, which it expects to take place in the second quarter of 2020. In the meantime, XTI shares will continue to be available for $1.50 on StartEngine, at https://www.startengine.com/xti-aircraft “Our offering on the StartEngine platform has provided and continues to provide a rare opportunity for unaccredited and accredited investors around the world to own a piece of the future of flight,” said Robert LaBelle, XTI’s Chief Executive Officer. “The TriFan 600 vertical takeoff airplane will transform air travel forever. We appreciate the strong continued support from investors as well as StartEngine for making this possible.”The company also announced last year that it’s planning to enter into arrangements with one or more “Alternative Trading Systems” or secondary markets for all XTI shareholders to have the opportunity to offer to sell their shares on a secondary market. XTI is following StartEngine and other platforms that have announced plans to establish a secondary market, and XTI intends to offer this service to its shareholders as soon as one is available.The TriFan is a major breakthrough in aviation and air travel. The six-seat TriFan 600 will have the speed, range and comfort of a luxury business aircraft and the ability to take off and land vertically, like a helicopter. It will travel at 345 miles an hour, with a range of up to 1,200 miles. Using three ducted fans, the TriFan lifts off vertically. Its two wing fans then rotate forward for a seamless transition to cruise speed and its initial climb. It will reach 30,000 feet in just ten minutes and cruise to the destination as a highly efficient business aircraft.Shares in XTI may be purchased for $1.50 a share at https://www.startengine.com/xti-aircraft , providing a unique opportunity for the general public to invest in an aerospace company with a game-changing product, a world-class leadership team, and what the company believes presents significant growth potential. Potential investors should read the Offering Circular before investing.Simultaneously with the equity crowdfunding financing, accredited investors may participate in XTI’s $25 million Series B round. Accredited investors seeking more information should contact Mr. LaBelle at rlabelle@xtiaircraft.com (571) 216-1594.ABOUT XTI AIRCRAFT COMPANYXTI Aircraft Company is a privately owned aviation business based near Denver, Colorado. XTI is guided by a leadership team with decades of experience, a deep well of expertise, and success bringing new aircraft to market. XTI is founded on a culture of customer-focused problem solving to meet the evolving needs of modern travelers.For information and updates about XTI Aircraft Company and the TriFan 600, visit www.xtiaircraft.com AN OFFERING STATEMENT REGARDING THIS OFFERING HAS BEEN FILED WITH THE SEC. THE SEC HAS QUALIFIED THAT OFFERING STATEMENT, WHICH ONLY MEANS THAT THE COMPANY MAY MAKE SALES OF THE SECURITIES DESCRIBED BY THE OFFERING STATEMENT. IT DOES NOT MEAN THAT THE SEC HAS APPROVED, PASSED UPON THE MERITS OR PASSED UPON THE ACCURACY OR COMPLETENESS OF THE INFORMATION IN THE OFFERING STATEMENT. YOU MAY OBTAIN A COPY OF THE OFFERING CIRCULAR THAT IS PART OF THAT OFFERING STATEMENT FROM:YOU SHOULD READ THE OFFERING STATEMENT BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT.For information and updates about XTI Aircraft Company and the TriFan 600, visit www.xtiaircraft.com

XTI TriFan 600



