XTI Aircraft Company to Close Current Offering on April 30, 2021
Order book number jumps to 202 pre-sales of the TriFan 600; last opportunity to buy shares at $1.50 on StartEngine platformDENVER, COLORADO, USA, April 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- XTI Aircraft Company (XTI), a privately-held company developing the world’s first long-range civilian vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL) airplane, issued a reminder and confirmation that it will permanently close its current financing on the StartEngine Crowdfunding platform, effective April 30, 2021. Until that date, XTI securities will continue to be available for purchase on StartEngine.
“Our offering on the StartEngine platform has provided a rare opportunity for unaccredited and accredited investors around the world to own a piece of the future of flight,” said Sarita Jha, Chief Financial Officer of XTI. “In our original Reg A+ campaign and the current Reg CF offering combined, thousands of people have invested in XTI because of our game-changing product, world-class leadership team, and what we believe to be significant growth potential,” she explained. “We’re now on track to achieve key milestones in our financing plans, so we’ve made the decision to focus on those plans as we further develop the TriFan 600 vertical takeoff airplane.”
“The market continues to recognize the value proposition of our unique and revolutionary airplane and its patented technology,” added Robert LaBelle, Chief Executive Officer of XTI, as our order book has increased to 161 orders, plus options to order 40 more TriFan 600s, just in the past few weeks. This represents over $1.3 billion in gross revenues upon delivery, and puts us on track for certifying our aircraft and meeting our estimated launch in the mid-2020s.”
As the world’s first long-range civilian VTOL airplane, the TriFan is a major breakthrough in aviation and air travel, including its quieter and cleaner state-of-the-art hybrid-electric propulsion system.
The six-seat TriFan 600 will have the speed, range, and comfort of a luxury business aircraft and the ability to take off and land vertically, like a helicopter. It will travel at 345 miles an hour, with a range of up to 1,200 miles. Using three ducted fans, the TriFan lifts off vertically. Its two wing fans then rotate forward for a seamless transition to cruise speed and its initial climb. It will reach 30,000 feet in just ten minutes, cruise as a highly efficient business aircraft, and land vertically at the destination.
ABOUT XTI AIRCRAFT COMPANY
XTI Aircraft Company is a privately owned aviation business based near Denver, Colorado. XTI is guided by a leadership team with decades of aviation experience and success bringing new aircraft to market, and is founded on a culture of customer-focused problem-solving to meet the evolving needs of modern travelers.
For information and updates about XTI Aircraft Company and the TriFan 600, visit www.xtiaircraft.com. To invest, go to https://www.startengine.com/xti-aircraft.
For information on reserving a priority position for the TriFan under the Company’s pre-sales program, contact Mr. LaBelle.
