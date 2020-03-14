House Democrats Pass the Families First Coronavirus Response Act

MESSAGE FROM THE MAJORITY LEADER

Our nation is facing a public health crisis that will require a coordinated, comprehensive, and fully-funded response from the federal government, and I am committed to ensuring that Congress does it part. The Democratic-led House has taken swift action over the last two weeks to safeguard the health and economic security of working families. Last week, we passed and the President signed into law an emergency funding bill to provide $8.3 billion to assist communities, states, and federal agencies. This week, after days of negotiating with the Administration, we took additional action to pass the Families First Coronavirus Response Act with strong bipartisan support. This legislation will provide Americans with free testing for the coronavirus, ensure paid sick leave and paid family and medical leave, enhance unemployment insurance, and make certain that students, seniors, and low-income households can continue to access nutrition assistance. I hope the Senate takes it up quickly and the President signs this into law without delay.

Moving forward, I will be urging the President and his Administration to meet the critical need for coronavirus testing, which must happen to help limit the spread of the coronavirus. It has been unacceptable that Americans with symptoms consistent with the coronavirus are being denied testing, even in instances where doctors deem it necessary. I will continue to monitor this situation, and I urge the President and his Administration to take all steps necessary to make testing available. Our nation will get through this emergency together, but we must all do our part to slow the spread of the coronavirus and ensure we are sharing good, accurate information from trusted sources, such as the Centers for Disease Control. I continue to urge all Americans to follow guidance issued by the CDC:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Follow CDC’s recommendations for using a facemask. CDC des not recommend that people who are well wear a facemask to protect themselves from respiratory diseases, including COVID-19. Facemasks shuld be used by people who show symptoms of COVID-19 to help prevent the spread of the disease to others. The use of facemasks is also crucial for health wrkers and peple who are taking care of someone in close settings (at hme or in a health care facility).

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol. Always wash hands with soap and water if hands are visibly dirty.

Sincerely yours,Steny H. Hoyer

