Technology Solutions MSP, Inc. Issues SOPs And Contingency Plan For Business Continuity During The COVID-19 Pandemic

Tech Solutions

Technology Solutions MSP, Inc. Issues SOPs and Contingency Plan to Ensure Business Continuity to Their Customers During the COVID-19 Pandemic.

TULSA, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES, March 15, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Technology Solutions MSP, Inc has issues a statement to their clients and partners to ensure business continuity during the COVID-19 pandemic.Valued Clients and Partners,As everyone is no doubt already aware, the nation is adjusting to and maneuvering around the global pandemic identified as “the coronavirus ” or COVID-19.It has been quite unavoidable in media outlets and social media since the outbreak in China’s Wuhan district was first reported in November.The volume of coverage surrounding this event has only increased in intensity as the virus has proliferated globally, and cropped up in the U.S. While we at Technology Solutions will not give way to sensationalism, we will also not be complacent, and will follow the guidelines of the World Health Organization and Center for Disease Control, by taking responsible measures to protect our workforce, and our clients, from exposure.Just as we want our team members to remain healthy and safe, we also want to make sure that we are not proliferating the virus through careless and complacent actions. In the event that Technology Solutions staff must self-quarantine, those with mild symptoms will continue to work from home, and the working of remote work orders (tickets), which comprise the vast majority of service delivery for Technology Solutions Clients and Partners, will continue, via email, and phone, as it always has.The only change you can expect in this contingency will be a moratorium concerning onsite visits, in order to restrict the spread of the virus and the exposure of our Clients and Partners to any infected personnel.One of the facts about this virus is that roughly 80% of people infected by it will show symptoms so mild, they may not even realize they have it.While that may sound like a good thing, it means that infected personnel can proliferate the virus without realizing it, as they carry on about their daily duties.As things progress not only nationally, but in our home state as well, Technology Solutions will be monitoring the situation closely and may take proactive measures at restricting onsite visits, rather than waiting for the worst-case scenario to occur.As mentioned above, this would be as much for the sake of our Clients and Partners as for us, as our client lists include the hospitality sector and nursing homes, two industries where the proliferation of this particular virus could have more potent effects.For many of our managed clients, we have designed and implemented network solutions that allow people to easily work from home if they have a laptop.We encourage Clients to leverage the VPN services and infrastructure we have set up for some of you in the event you need members of your workforce, or your entire workforce, to self-quarantine.If you are not a managed client or are a managed client that has not yet taken advantage of Technology Solutions network offerings that allow for this kind of convenient setup, we are always offering it.If you already have taken advantage of this, and need assistance setting-up users for remote access, our technicians are standing by (this applies mainly to customers who have purchased Sophos firewalls, which allow for unlimited VPN users without additional licensing fees.If you have purchased as Sophos firewall from Technology Solutions, then the VPN solution that would allow your users to work from home with company laptops is available to you).We understand that you may also have questions. If you do, please reach out to your assigned account manager as you would for all other things.Ultimately, we are here to serve, and we will continue to serve through this. Luckily, we live in the year 2020, and the majority of our services are performed remotely, so, for the most part,Clients and Partners should not see a marked shift in their customer service and satisfaction experience.We want to thank you all for being valued members of the Technology Solutions family. Stay safe and mindful out there!

Backup and Disaster Recovery Explained



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.