Youpingou global innovative love and integrity exchange platform will be launched soon

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Youpingou is a new type of love and integrity exchange platform, which is the favorite on the node of rapid development of blockchain before the 5g era. It uses the block chain decentralization technology to solve the industry pain point!

In the former second-hand market, the trust between people is very low, and the rate of a certain fish turning into a cheat is very high, while the excellent product purchase will break the traditional trading mode, innovate and create excellence, and become the benchmark of the idle market after 2020!

Youpingou aims to leave the world idle, and let the world have no distance. 5g network and global branches realize the exchange of world goods! Dou Zhi, the founder of youpingou, said interestingly, "wouldn't it be interesting if the things you don't use one day become the favorite of people thousands of miles away?" The idle transmission of love is exactly an ideal pursued by all people in the world. And we are on the way to realize him, which is a great thing.

Development route of youpingou: in China, Hefei, the founder's hometown, launched the first version online, accumulating experience and initial development with familiar domestic market, and is expected to break through millions of users in one month. In three months, we will develop 5 million domestic users and initially enter the international market. The founder, Mr. Dou Zhi, is based in Europe. After three months of basic domestic stability, he will launch the international version 2.0 of premium goods purchase in Europe, taking the lead in opening the idle trade barriers between China and Europe. In the international version of upg, there will be a live broadcast module, which can feel the quality of the user's goods without any gap, and it can be divided into Chinese area and English area. Here, you may get partners from different regions, countries and continents! This is also the most respected human development of youpingou.

If you want to know more about us, please keep an eye on the world news. We will meet with other countries as soon as possible with the fastest speed and the best operation and strength!

The lion has awakened. Are you ready to promote it?



