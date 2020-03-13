Hoyer Statement on the President's National Emergency Declaration

“The President’s emergency declaration, which makes critical federal resources available to states and local governments, is long overdue. This funding is essential to combat this public health challenge. These resources will be in addition to the $8.3 billion in emergency funding that Congress approved last week, and I urge the Administration to ensure that funding reaches agencies that need it and that all available resources are brought to bear to contain COVID-19 and mitigate its effects. I also support the suspension of student loan interest payments and steps to top up our strategic oil reserve as well.

“I urge the President to make good on his promises that his Administration will meet the critical need for coronavirus testing, which is crucial to containing its spread. Promises that health care providers would be able to test any individual suspected of infection have not been kept thus far, and many Americans continue to wait anxiously for answers while those in other countries are tested quickly and at no out-of-pocket costs. The bill that the House just passed would guarantee no copays or out-of-pocket costs for coronavirus testing. But it is up to the Trump Administration to ensure that testing availability is not a hindrance to our response.”