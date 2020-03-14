Hoyer Statement on the Families First Coronavirus Response Act

“Last week, the House passed an $8.3 billion emergency funding bill to help communities, states, and federal agencies respond to the coronavirus. The legislation included funding for research and development of vaccines, resources to help communities confront an outbreak, and loan assistance for small businesses that have been affected. However, we know that more steps are needed, particularly to protect the economic security of Americans during this crisis. That’s why the Democratic-led House passed the Families First Coronavirus Response Act tonight.

“This package will help us slow the spread of the virus by making it easier for workers and businesses to do their part by removing the economic barriers to participating in the quarantines and self-isolation procedures that our health officials tell us will save American lives. The legislation ensures testing will be free for everyone and provides paid sick leave and paid family and medical leave. It will extend emergency unemployment insurance to help cover workers who are furloughed or quarantined due to an outbreak in their workplaces, and it will ensure that students, seniors, and low-income households can continue to access nutrition assistance. Additionally, this bill will ensure that state Medicaid funds will not be raided in order to pay for the additional costs of fighting the coronavirus.

“Democrats worked tirelessly with the Trump Administration and with Republicans in the House and Senate to ensure this is a truly bipartisan bill. I thank Members on both sides of the aisle for joining together and voting for this bill to reassure the American people that we are focused on doing everything we can to respond to this pandemic. I hope the Senate acts swiftly to send this to the President's desk for his signature. In the weeks to come, we know this will not be the last action that will be required to respond to this pandemic. House Democrats stand ready to take further action as the situation unfolds."