Solaya Spa and Salon by The Houstonian is the First and Only Spa in North America to Perform Orveda Facials

Solaya Spa & Salon is the first and only US spa to offer Orveda facials.

Percentage of Sales in March to Benefit the Memorial Park Conservancy in Houston and Orveda Co-Founder Sue Nabi to Make Houston Appearance in Mid-April

HOUSTON, TX, USA, March 16, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fresh off a successful opening in February 2020, Solaya Spa & Salon by the Houstonian is proud to be named the exclusive partner in North America for luxury, vegan skincare brand Orveda. In March, to celebrate the partnership, Solaya will donate ten percent of all Orveda retail product sales to the Memorial Park Conservancy, an organization dedicated to the restoration and preservation of the city’s parkland. And in April, co-founder of Orveda, Sue Nabi will be at the spa for an evening Masterclass to discuss the skin microbiome revolution and its increasing importance on overall skin health.

Co-created by former CEO of both L’Oreal and Lancôme Sue Nabi and Hip-Hop Producer Nicolas Vu, Orveda is a new-age skincare range based on the science of glow. Described as the next-cult-French-skincare-line by The New York Times, Orveda’s super-concentrated, high-active healing formulations are said to make it the first skincare that rivals make-up.

Featured in top media outlets including The Wall Street Journal and Financial Times, Nabi is credited with creating some of the most successful beauty products in the world, including La Vie Est Belle fragrance. She is also known for championing diversity in beauty marketing by introducing the first brunettes in shampoo ads and incorporating darker-skinned models in campaigns. Nabi will make occasional appearances at Solaya Spa & Salon, where two Orveda facials are offered exclusively:

• “Glow is the New Lift” is said to be the crème de la crème of Orveda treatments for a truly visible lift and glow effect. This 80-minute treatment starts with a double cleanse and a deep energetic activation of skin glow thanks to The Healing Sap™. Followed by three deep tissue contouring sessions targeting multiple layers of the skin. Featuring Nutritive Plumping Massage, to give back skin hydration, luminosity and glow. Eye Unveiler 422 completes eye zone rejuvenation with an instant lifting effect. Further contouring of facial features is completed by the application of Orveda’s best-selling, highly concentrated Firm Brew Botanical Cream.

• The Recovery and Anti-Fatigue Facial is famous for being the favorite of models during fashion weeks in Paris, London, New York and Los Angeles. This 50-minute treatment is ideal to recover from jet lag or a short night, prepare for a long-haul flight or simply to heal the skin after peels, lasers and microdermabrasion. The facial begins with a double cleanse and deep energetic activation of skin glow using The Healing Sap™. Followed by two deep tissue contouring sessions using Contour-Lift Effect Dewy Glow Botanical Oil and Overnight Skin Recovery Masque to give back skin luminosity and define facial features. Eye Contour Botanical Gel is applied to erase signs of eye fatigue.

Solaya Spa & Salon is in Highland Village above Escalante’s restaurant. The 6,200-square-foot spa and salon features 12 styling stations, eight treatment rooms including a couple’s suite, three manicure and three pedicure stations and two make-up stations. Art pieces and stunning décor include crystal chandeliers from the ballroom of The Plaza Hotel in New York City by Charles Winston, brother of renowned jeweler Harry Winston.

The Orveda Masterclass will be held at Solaya Spa & Salon on Thursday, April 16 from 6 – 8 pm.

Sue Nabi will be discussing: All About The Skin Microbiome: Why Bacteria Can Be Good For Your Complexion. Dubbed the “forgotten organ,” and even the “second brain,” the human microbiome is a living, breathing, highly complex ecosystem playing a crucial role in human health, influencing everything from mood to weight. Guests will enjoy an in-depth exploration of the microbiome and why introducing prebiotics rich in healthy bacteria can improve skin's health and appearance.

Guests receive a complimentary “Glow Shot” to sample Orveda’s luxury line of clean, green, vegan and clinically proven skincare. Designed to work with skin, not against it, the Orveda line contains a unique self-healing activator mix of microbiome boosting prebiotics, antioxidant marine enzyme and bio-fermented Kombucha black tea plus the most sophisticated, clinically proven actives for results without irritation and a glow that rivals make-up.

RSVP is requested to info@solayahouston.com. Orveda purchases made that night will receive an additional gift with purchase worth $50.

About Solaya Spa & Salon – Opened in February 2020 and located in Houston’s Highland Village, Solaya Spa & Salon offers beautiful, light-filled spaces, and the friendly and experienced service of The Houstonian. Guests will recognize many of their favorite services carried over from its beloved sister spa, Trellis Spa. Hair, massage, facial, waxing, nail and makeup services are available. Hours of operation are Monday - Friday, 8 a.m.-8 p.m.; Saturday & Sunday, 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Appointments may be made by calling 713-263-6500 or visiting www.SolayaHouston.com. Valet parking is available.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.