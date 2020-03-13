Berman Law Group Files Class Action Complaint Against Chinese Government for their Failures to Contain the Coronavirus

Complaint seeks compensatory damages for Florida and U.S. residents injured and harmed by a pandemic that could have been stopped in its early stages.

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Berman Law Group today announced that it has filed a federal class action lawsuit against the People’s Republic of China, Hubei Province, the City of Wuhan, and several Chinese government ministries, on behalf of residents and businesses in the United States and the State of Florida. The lawsuit was filed in the Southern District of Florida, and seeks billions of dollars in compensatory damages for those who have suffered personal injuries, wrongful deaths, property damage and other damages due to China’s failure to contain the COVID-19 virus, despite their ability to have stopped the spread of the virus in its early stages.“As we have alleged in our complaint, Chinese officials knew by January 3rd that COVID-19 was transmitted human to human and patients started dying a few days later,” said Matthew Moore, the Firm’s class action attorney. “Yet, they kept telling the people of Wuhan and the world at large that everything was fine, even holding a public dinner in Wuhan for over 40,000 families on January 18th.”“This could have been contained while Chinese officials instead attempted to put a positive narrative on the unfolding epidemic for China’s own economic self-interest,” continued former Florida State Senator Joseph Abruzzo, the firm’s Director of Government Relations. “When you read about the rising death tolls, and see the almost complete halt to normal life and travel, remember that China waited seventeen critical days before sharing the COVID-19 genome sequence with other nations, as the complaint makes clear.”“This is an ambitious complaint against a world super-power,” said Russell Berman, co-founder of the firm. “But, as we have alleged, China has unleashed a pandemic upon the world, and the harm is now exponentially multiplying every day here in the U.S. and Florida — our firm isn’t afraid to take them on and get the justice that is deserved. It is the Chinese government that should be paying damages for economic stimulus to the United States not the American People.”“The complaint highlights the fact that the number of cases is growing more out of control each day, and further alleges that the Chinese government knew of the dangers and how easily the virus passed by human to human transmission in early January,” said Jeremy W. Alters, a non-lawyer and Chief Firm Strategist at The Berman Law Group.The Berman Law Group looks forward to fighting for the rights of people and businesses across Florida and the rest of the country, who are now becoming sick or caring for loved ones, dealing with financial calamity, and navigating this new world of panic and social distancing and isolation. If you have been diagnosed by a medical professional with Coronavirus (COVID-19) or, have been economically impacted by the Coronavirus, contact The Berman Law Group for more information at 1-800-375-5555 or help@thebermanlawgroup.com.The case, currently pending in the United States District Court for the Southern District of Florida, is titled: Alters, et al. v. People’s Republic of China, et al., Case No. 1:20-cv-21108.About the Firm: Established in 2008, The Berman Law Group has expanded to numerous offices in Florida and across the U.S., after quickly garnering a well-deserved reputation as an indefatigable and fearless defender of its clients’ rights. The firm is headquartered in Boca Raton and has four other offices in Florida, as well as offices in New York City, Atlanta, New Orleans, Las Vegas, and Los Angeles. For additional information see: https://www.thebermanlawgroup.com/



