Largest Electronic U.S. Flag & Digital Vote Lapel Button Fly Over Miami for Florida Primary

America’s largest electronic U.S. flag and an enormous digital “VOTE” image are now flying high on the new Paramount Miami Worldcenter tower through the evening of Florida’s primary election on March 17, 2020.

The brilliant lighting exhibition vividly encourages Florida’s estimated 12-million registered voters to go to the polls and cast their ballots.

The massive stars and stripes illumination display appears on the new 700-feet tall, 60-story, $600 million Paramount Miami, which is the world’s most heavily-amenitized futuristic luxury residential skyscraper. It features the world’s most technologically-advanced light emitting diode (LED) animation system and America’s first Jetsons-style flying cars SkyPort.

Stars, Stripes & VOTE FLA Images

At the top of the Paramount Miami super structure appears a 150-feet tall by 300-feet wide fluttering five-pointed star patriotic presentation. Additionally, a pulsating vertical stream of red and white stripes and the words, “VOTE FLA,” appear in the building’s 693-foot center column.

Thousands of Watts, Thousands of Lights

“Paramount Miami Worldcenter’s 15,000 watts, $3-million, one-of-a-kind Color Kinetics system features 14,300 light emitting diodes (LED) that can create a combination of 16.2 million colors,” explains CEO-Developer Daniel Kodsi (Cod-See).

The diodes are individually embedded in more than 10,000 panes of high-impact glass. It took three years to design the lighting system and took a team of 12 specialized technicians 10 months of high altitude work to complete the precision installation process, according to Kodsi.

Sixth Tallest Tower, Largest Urban Construction Project

Paramount is the sixth-tallest building south of New York City and is the soaring signature skyscraper of the 27-acre, $4 billion Miami Worldcenter. It is currently America’s biggest active urban core construction project and the nation’s second-largest real estate development. Miami Worldcenter is the city’s new mega retail, residential, hospitality, entertainment and transportation complex.

Jetsons-Style Flying Car SkyPort

Paramount has been generating global headlines since it unveiled plans for the world’s first Jetsons-Style Flying Car Skyport. It is located atop the building’s 60th floor SkyDeck. The rooftop pool has been designed so it can be modified in the future with an hydraulic floor that will rise; enabling water to seep-down around the edges, creating an oval-shaped take-off and landing pad for flying cars.

About Paramount & Miami Worldcenter

According to Kodsi, 90 percent of the Paramount Miami Worldcenter’s 543 high-rise homes and 26 penthouses have been sold. Ten percent are already occupied. Prices range from $750,000 to $10 million. Paramount Miami Worldcenter broke ground in late 2015.

Miami Worldcenter will be composed of Paramount and 10 other towers, multiple hotels, the new Miami Convention Center, a half-mile long retail and restaurant promenade, and the adjacent Virgin Trains high speed rail termina. Virgin Trains connects Miami, Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach. Rail expansion to Orlando is now underway.

Two structures and the railroad terminal are completed. Two other buildings are currently under construction and another will soon break ground.

Miami Worldcenter is one-acre smaller than New York’s Hudson Yards at 28-acres. It is America’s largest real estate development.

Miami Worldcenter is five-acres larger than Rockefeller Center at 22-acres, which was built in 1932.

Miami Worldcenter is located one block west of the American Airlines Arena. The entire project is expected to be completed in 2023.

About the Lighting Designer

Paramount’s lighting system was designed and installed by LED Smith, Inc. of Delray Beach, Florida.

CEO Gavin Cooper says during his 25-years in the specialized structural lighting industry, he has created systems for more than 20 globally-recognized projects, including New York City’s Empire State Building and the neon-clad Miami Metro Bridge, which transports the elevated Metro train across the Miami River.

