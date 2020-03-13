Short-read Sequencing Market 2020, Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast - 2025

A New Market Study, titled “Short-read Sequencing Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, March 13, 2020

This report provides in depth study of “Short-read Sequencing Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Short-read Sequencing Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

This market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the global Short-read Sequencing market. This report focused on Short-read Sequencing market past and present growth globally. Global research on Global Short-read Sequencing Industry presents a market overview, product details, classification, market concentration, and maturity study. The market value and growth rate from 2019-2025 along with industry size estimates are explained.

This report focuses on the global Short-read Sequencing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Short-read Sequencing development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Hoffmann-La Roche AG

GE healthcare

Fasteris SA

BGI Genomics

Agilent Technologies

Genscript Biotech Corporation

Macrogen

Genewiz

Qiagen

Illumina

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Instruments

Consumables

Services

Market segment by Application, split into

Academic Research

Clinical Research

Hospitals & Clinics

Pharma & Biotech Entities

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Major Key Points in Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Short-read Sequencing Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Instruments

1.4.3 Consumables

1.4.4 Services

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Short-read Sequencing Market Share by Application (2019-2025)

1.5.2 Academic Research

1.5.3 Clinical Research

1.5.4 Hospitals & Clinics

1.5.5 Pharma & Biotech Entities

1.5.6 Other

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Short-read Sequencing Market Size

2.2 Short-read Sequencing Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Short-read Sequencing Market Size by Regions (2019-2025)

2.2.2 Short-read Sequencing Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

