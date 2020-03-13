Short-read Sequencing Market 2020, Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast - 2025
A New Market Study, titled “Short-read Sequencing Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.
PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, March 13, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary
This report provides in depth study of “Short-read Sequencing Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Short-read Sequencing Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.
This market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the global Short-read Sequencing market. This report focused on Short-read Sequencing market past and present growth globally. Global research on Global Short-read Sequencing Industry presents a market overview, product details, classification, market concentration, and maturity study. The market value and growth rate from 2019-2025 along with industry size estimates are explained.
This report focuses on the global Short-read Sequencing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Short-read Sequencing development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
The key players covered in this study
Thermo Fisher Scientific
Hoffmann-La Roche AG
GE healthcare
Fasteris SA
BGI Genomics
Agilent Technologies
Genscript Biotech Corporation
Macrogen
Genewiz
Qiagen
Illumina
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Instruments
Consumables
Services
Market segment by Application, split into
Academic Research
Clinical Research
Hospitals & Clinics
Pharma & Biotech Entities
Other
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Major Key Points in Table of Content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Short-read Sequencing Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Instruments
1.4.3 Consumables
1.4.4 Services
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Short-read Sequencing Market Share by Application (2019-2025)
1.5.2 Academic Research
1.5.3 Clinical Research
1.5.4 Hospitals & Clinics
1.5.5 Pharma & Biotech Entities
1.5.6 Other
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Short-read Sequencing Market Size
2.2 Short-read Sequencing Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Short-read Sequencing Market Size by Regions (2019-2025)
2.2.2 Short-read Sequencing Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Challenges
2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
….
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Thermo Fisher Scientific
12.1.1 Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Short-read Sequencing Introduction
12.1.4 Thermo Fisher Scientific Revenue in Short-read Sequencing Business (2014-2019))
12.1.5 Thermo Fisher Scientific Recent Development
12.2 Hoffmann-La Roche AG
12.2.1 Hoffmann-La Roche AG Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Short-read Sequencing Introduction
12.2.4 Hoffmann-La Roche AG Revenue in Short-read Sequencing Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 Hoffmann-La Roche AG Recent Development
12.3 GE healthcare
12.3.1 GE healthcare Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Short-read Sequencing Introduction
12.3.4 GE healthcare Revenue in Short-read Sequencing Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 GE healthcare Recent Development
12.4 Fasteris SA
12.4.1 Fasteris SA Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Short-read Sequencing Introduction
12.4.4 Fasteris SA Revenue in Short-read Sequencing Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 Fasteris SA Recent Development
12.5 BGI Genomics
12.5.1 BGI Genomics Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Short-read Sequencing Introduction
12.5.4 BGI Genomics Revenue in Short-read Sequencing Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 BGI Genomics Recent Development
12.6 Agilent Technologies
12.6.1 Agilent Technologies Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Short-read Sequencing Introduction
12.6.4 Agilent Technologies Revenue in Short-read Sequencing Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 Agilent Technologies Recent Development
12.7 Genscript Biotech Corporation
12.7.1 Genscript Biotech Corporation Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Short-read Sequencing Introduction
12.7.4 Genscript Biotech Corporation Revenue in Short-read Sequencing Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 Genscript Biotech Corporation Recent Development
12.8 Macrogen
12.8.1 Macrogen Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Short-read Sequencing Introduction
12.8.4 Macrogen Revenue in Short-read Sequencing Business (2014-2019)
12.8.5 Macrogen Recent Development
12.9 Genewiz
12.9.1 Genewiz Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Short-read Sequencing Introduction
12.9.4 Genewiz Revenue in Short-read Sequencing Business (2014-2019)
12.9.5 Genewiz Recent Development
12.10 Qiagen
12.10.1 Qiagen Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Short-read Sequencing Introduction
12.10.4 Qiagen Revenue in Short-read Sequencing Business (2014-2019)
12.10.5 Qiagen Recent Development
12.11 Illumina
Continued….
