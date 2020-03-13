Xtreem Solution Participated In Global IT Fair IndiaSoft To Offer Tech Product & Solution

Xtreem Solution display the tech product & solution that how these will help you to increase your business.

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES,, March 13, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Indiasoft is a B2B event that brings the capabilities & competencies for the Indian Software Services Industry. The ESC has developed Indiasoft, unique global networking IT event. ESC was one of the biggest tech shows globally where the latest technologies showcased by businesses around the world. Till today, ESC has organized 20th editions successfully events in various IT hubs of India.IndiaSoft event was held from 3rd to 4th March 2020 at HICC Hyderabad. It was one of the biggest events, attended by software industries around the world. Industries showcase the latest tech innovations with their business products/services. Xtreem Solution participated in this tech event and had an amazing experience to learn great things. Important thing is, getting a good response from the visitors, entrepreneurs, and investors from different countries. Our team showcased the latest technologies & services offered by Xtreem Solution like Mobile Apps, Artificial Intelligence, and IoT, Blockchain, AR /VR and much more. Our team had discussed with so many startups, entrepreneurs, business owners, investors, and tech leaders. At that time, our team was so excited to visit and showcase our services at this event. With an overwhelming response from the visitors, we're excited to attend again or similar types of tech events.Here, few of the glimpses of ECS 2020!As a Top Mobile App Development Company, we participated in these biggest tech events for showing our talent. Our team was present at Booth - 94, offered the services and had great discussions with Entrepreneurs, business owners and Investors about their ideas of solutions they require for their business growth.Xtreem Solution is known for Web & App Development Company but nowadays we are also focused on other trending technologies like Blockchain, Artificial Intelligence, Internet of Things (IoT) and many more.participating since 2 years in tech events in a similar type of event and it always helps us to promote our business in front of the right audience that grows our business well! Now, The Company has large development center with good infrastructure & update with the latest technology that supports to increase network as much as possible. Hence, the mission is to be fulfilling all the business requirements of the partners that should be satisfied.The company offers solutions based on the expectations of the clients with high quality at cost-effective rates. The commitment, competitiveness leads the strong growth, so we provide the services according to industry norms.Alexa Interact with the Audience!We aimed to focus or grab the full attention with the hot topic that was on Alexa, in this we developed hardware that connects with the API. It customized as per the current business needs that how Alexa helps to grow the industry rate. And we delivered a successful exhibition hence grabbed all the attention of the audience.Xtreem Solution offers the services and providing the solution since 2008 and continuous we are growing in the mobile app development industry. Our employee strength increasing day by day now reached the mark of 150+ and delivered 3000+ apps. It is one of the remarkable achievements for us.2020 is started with new inspiration new motivation and we achieved a new milestone with an increasing number of employees and continuously moving to new modern premises with extra positive energy that offers creativity. Xtreem Solution is popular and known for the app development industry. Recently, we were participating in the Indiasoft exhibition that was a great experience. Where were able to know people loved us and connected with us happily.Nowadays, we started working on the latest technologies like Artificial Intelligence, Internet of Things, Blockchain, Salesforce, AR/VR, different-different apps like tinder alternative uber for truck , escooter, fuel delivery, health & fitness apps Business Intelligence, Data Science and many more. Our main goal is to believe in the Client's model (what’s actual model is) and deliver effective solutions using the latest technologies and become the best tech partner for global businesses in this and coming years.



