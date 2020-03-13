Telecom Expense Management (TEM) Market 2020: Global Analysis, Share, Trends, Application Analysis and Forecast To 2025

Telecom Expense Management (TEM) -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2025

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, March 13, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Telecom Expense Management (TEM) Industry

Description



The Telecom Expense Management (TEM) market has witnessed growth for the duration period from 2020 to 2025. With the CAGR rising, the global market is estimated to reach the expected rate in 2025. The report also assesses the market depending on a close study of macroeconomic and microeconomic factors that have the potential to set the trend of the global Telecom Expense Management (TEM) market. At the same time, close inspection of the key players based on their market revenues has also been done. Apart from this, the information about the Telecom Expense Management (TEM) market is also provided based on the real-time scenario.

This report focuses on the global Telecom Expense Management (TEM) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Telecom Expense Management (TEM) development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study

Vodafone Global Enterprise

Tangoe

Dimension Data

Sumeru Equity Partners (MDSL & Telesoft)

Calero

Accenture

CGI

Valicom

Asentinel

WidePoint Corporation

Avotus

The Northridge Group

CompuCom Systems, Inc.

Pomeroy (Getronics)

Request for Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/5063398-global-telecom-expense-management-tem-market-size-status-and-forecast-2020-2026

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Hosted

Managed Services

Others



Market segment by Application, split into

BFSI

Consumer Goods and Retail

Healthcare

IT and Telecom

Manufacturing

Transportation and Logistics

Others

Regional description

The forecast of the Telecom Expense Management (TEM) market has been analyzed not just on a global basis but on a regional basis too. Taking a closer look at the regions where the market is concentrated, the manufacturing state analysis, raw material analysis cost structure analysis, and process analysis, make up for the comprehensive analysis of the global Telecom Expense Management (TEM) market. The report focuses on the Middle East, Africa, Europe, Latin America, North America, South, and Central America and Southeast Asia.

Research Methodology

The research was extensive, and it has the assessment period from 2020 to 2025. The research was based on the SWOT analysis; as a result, readers could get exact to the point information for their decision making.

Leave a Query @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/5063398-global-telecom-expense-management-tem-market-size-status-and-forecast-2020-2026



Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Telecom Expense Management (TEM) Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Telecom Expense Management (TEM) Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Hosted

1.4.3 Managed Services

1.4.4 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Telecom Expense Management (TEM) Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.5.2 BFSI

1.5.3 Consumer Goods and Retail

1.5.4 Healthcare

1.5.5 IT and Telecom

1.5.6 Manufacturing

1.5.7 Transportation and Logistics

1.5.8 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends by Regions

2.1 Telecom Expense Management (TEM) Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 Telecom Expense Management (TEM) Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Telecom Expense Management (TEM) Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 Telecom Expense Management (TEM) Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Telecom Expense Management (TEM) Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)

2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.3.5 Telecom Expense Management (TEM) Market Growth Strategy

2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key Telecom Expense Management (TEM) Players (Opinion Leaders)

....

13 Key Players Profiles

13.1 Vodafone Global Enterprise

13.1.1 Vodafone Global Enterprise Company Details

13.1.2 Vodafone Global Enterprise Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.1.3 Vodafone Global Enterprise Telecom Expense Management (TEM) Introduction

13.1.4 Vodafone Global Enterprise Revenue in Telecom Expense Management (TEM) Business (2015-2020))

13.1.5 Vodafone Global Enterprise Recent Development

13.2 Tangoe

13.2.1 Tangoe Company Details

13.2.2 Tangoe Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.2.3 Tangoe Telecom Expense Management (TEM) Introduction

13.2.4 Tangoe Revenue in Telecom Expense Management (TEM) Business (2015-2020)

13.2.5 Tangoe Recent Development

13.3 Dimension Data

13.3.1 Dimension Data Company Details

13.3.2 Dimension Data Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.3.3 Dimension Data Telecom Expense Management (TEM) Introduction

13.3.4 Dimension Data Revenue in Telecom Expense Management (TEM) Business (2015-2020)

13.3.5 Dimension Data Recent Development

13.4 Sumeru Equity Partners (MDSL & Telesoft)

13.4.1 Sumeru Equity Partners (MDSL & Telesoft) Company Details

13.4.2 Sumeru Equity Partners (MDSL & Telesoft) Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.4.3 Sumeru Equity Partners (MDSL & Telesoft) Telecom Expense Management (TEM) Introduction

13.4.4 Sumeru Equity Partners (MDSL & Telesoft) Revenue in Telecom Expense Management (TEM) Business (2015-2020)

13.4.5 Sumeru Equity Partners (MDSL & Telesoft) Recent Development

13.5 Calero

13.6 Accenture

13.7 CGI

13.8 Valicom

13.9 Asentinel

13.10 WidePoint Corporation

13.11 Avotus

13.12 The Northridge Group

13.13 CompuCom Systems, Inc.

13.14 Pomeroy (Getronics)

Buy Now @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=5063398

Continued...

Contact Us: Sales@Wiseguyreports.com Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (Us) Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (Uk)



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.